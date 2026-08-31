Tovino Thomas puts out imposter alert; says impersonator falsely using his identity to send emails to multiple people

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) One of south India's fastest rising stars Tovino Thomas on Monday issued an imposter alert to warn people of a person who was falsely using his identity to send emails to multiple people.

Taking to his Instagram stories section to put out the alert, Tovino Thomas wrote, "Please be informed that someone is impersonating me and falsely using my identity to send emails to multiple people. The emails are being sent from the following address: Etovinothomas79@gmail.com."

The actor further went on to clarify, "Please note that this email address is not associated with me, and I have not authorised anyone to communicate on my behalf using this address."

Tovino urged people not to respond to the mails put out by the imposter. He wrote, "I strongly request everyone to not respond, share any personal information, click on links, make payments, or act upon any requests received from this email ID. If you receive an email from this address, please report it as spam/ phishing and delete it immediately."

He ended the note saying, "Kindly share this information with anyone who may have received such emails so that they do not fall victim to this impersonation. Please stay alert and verify the source before responding to any communication claiming to be from me. Thank you for your understanding and support."

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is to next work with acclaimed Malayalam director Johnpaul George again on a new film.

Industry insiders have revealed that this new venture that Tovino Thomas and Johnpaul George will be working together on will be the biggest budget project of both their careers. They also say that Chethan Jayalal is set to be part of the project alongside the duo.

Interestingly, the announcement of this new project came even as their critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'Guppy' completed 10 years. Needless to say, the news got fans excited on social media.

For the unaware, 'Guppy' served as a major turning point in Tovino Thomas’s career His portrayal of engineer Thejas Varkey won the hearts of audiences. The film, which also marked the directorial debut of Johnpaul George, went on to establish him as a filmmaker of exceptional promise.

On the occasion of Guppy completing 10 years, director Johnpaul George had penned a note of gratitude. He wrote in Malayalam that the film had always been there, somewhere, as a reminder. He penned a brief emotional note at the end of which he expressed gratitude for the film completing 10 years.

--IANS

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