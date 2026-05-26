May 26, 2026 4:25 PM हिंदी

'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth rides an auto; realises childhood dream!

'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth rides an auto; realises childhood dream! (Photo: Abishan Jeevinth/Instagram)

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Immensely successful director and actor Abishan Jeevinth, whose films as a director and an actor -- 'Tourist Family' and 'With Love'-- had both gone on to emerge Superhits, on Tuesday posted a video of him riding an auto and realising his childhood dream.

Taking to his Instagram page, Abishan Jeevinth posted a video clip of him riding an auto. A friend, who is seen seated next to him in the driver's seat, is seen guiding the director to ride the vehicle.

Abishan Jeevinth wrote, "My inner child is fulfilling his dreams (smiley)."

For the unaware, director Abishan Jeevinth, who had emerged a popular director with the success of his debut film 'Tourist Family', had, just before the release of his film 'With Love', disclosed that it was Superstar Rajinikanth's inspiring words to him, 'Nee Nadi Kanna' (You act dear one), that had actually cleared all his doubts and insecurities about becoming an actor.

Abishan Jeevinth, who had shot to fame after his film 'Tourist Family' emerged a superhit last year, had said, "I had given my assent for acting but then I began having doubts after seeing certain things. I was not sure about whether I should turn an actor. That was the time, Superstar Rajinikanth sir called me to his home and said to me,'Nee Nadi kanna'."

Abishan said that Superstar Rajinikanth's words blew all his insecurities away. "I decided I would do this movie no matter what," he had said and had thanked Rajinikanth.

"Thank you so much sir, thank you! I will dedicate whatever success this film gets to you," he told Rajinikanth.

The director-turned-actor was also all praise for Madhan, the director of 'With Love'.

"Madhan came as my co-director for 'Tourist Family'. Even before 'Tourist Family' could release, he asked me if I would act as the lead in this film," Abishan recalled. Thanking Madhan, he said, "No matter how many films I do, this film will always remain special. I am proud about having done this film," he had said.

--IANS

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