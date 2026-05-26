May 26, 2026 4:25 PM हिंदी

Vijender Singh slams Punjab government over ‘credit-taking’ after Gurindervir’s success

Vijender Singh slams Punjab government over ‘credit-taking’ after Gurindervir’s success

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Vijender Singh criticised the Punjab government for celebrating sprinter Gurindervir Singh’s achievements only after his record-breaking success, saying athletes need support during their struggles rather than after they win medals and recognition.

Referring to Gurindervir’s recent interview, the Olympic medallist claimed the runner himself had admitted that he neither received access to a national-level stadium nor proper support from the government despite being given a government job.

“The Punjab government has now come forward to take credit for Gurindervir Singh, but if you listen to his interview, he clearly says that he neither got a national-level stadium nor proper support from the government. They gave him a government job, but then sent him on duty without providing the right environment for practice and preparation. But the moment Gurindervir broke the national record, everyone rushed to take credit. Athletes don’t need support after winning — they need support during their struggle," Vijender Singh posted on X.

Gurindervir, 25, entered the record books during the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi on Saturday. The Punjab’s sprinter representing Reliance clocked 10.09 seconds to reclaim his men’s 100m crown. He first shattered Animesh Kujur's previous national mark of 10.18s by clocking 10.17s in the opening semifinal heat.

After Singh made new National record, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on May 24, posted on X, "Heartiest congratulations to our promising athlete Gurindervir Singh for winning the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Our brave young son has set a new national record by clocking just 10.09 seconds. Gurindervir has become the first Indian athlete to clock less than 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter race. By breaking a second national record in two days, the son of Punjab has brought glory to the state on the national and international stage."

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Bhopal: Relatives console the mother of Twisha Sharma during her last rites at Bhadbhada cremation ground in Bhopal on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

‘She is no more’: Giribala Singh’s 4 words that shattered Twisha’s family

Gopal Dutt on playing Pinky Mama in 'Gullak 5': He brings a different kind of energy

Gopal Dutt on playing Pinky Mama in 'Gullak 5': He brings a different kind of energy

12 years of Modi govt: VP Radhakrishnan hails Bharat’s journey in past decade

12 years of Modi govt: VP Radhakrishnan hails Bharat’s journey in past decade

Amit Malviya. (Photo: Twitter/@malviyamit)

BJP’s Amit Malviya counters Jairam Ramesh on economy

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs with ankle injury

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs with ankle injury

India–Japan seminar boosts momentum in workforce cooperation: Ministry

India–Japan seminar boosts momentum in workforce cooperation: Ministry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes appointment letters to newly recruited candidates under the Rozgar Mela programme via video conferencing in New Delhi on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

BJP, JD-U hail PM Modi’s 12 years in office, highlight development and India’s global rise

Under SP rule, clothes were hung on power lines: CM Yogi hits out at Oppn over crisis claims

‘Clothes were hung on power lines under SP rule’: CM Yogi hits out at Oppn over crisis claims

Raashii Khanna says 'Working out for me is like therapy'

Raashii Khanna says 'Working out for me is like therapy'

Smith surges to career-best No. 2, Matthews regains top all-rounder spot in women’s T20I rankings (Credit: ICC)

Smith surges to career-best No. 2, Matthews regains top all-rounder spot in women’s T20I rankings