Raashii Khanna says 'Working out for me is like therapy'

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna revealed that for her, working out is like therapy, helping her get rid of all the negativity.

During the latest vlog on her YouTube channel, the 'Farzi' actress admitted that for her, the meaning of fitness has changed over time.

Raashii added that, for her, fitness is not about how you look, but how it helps in day-to-day life.

The 'Sardar' actress shared, "The meaning of fitness for me has changed over time. Working out for me is like therapy; if I don't do it, I think I will accumulate all the negativity in life. Prayer and meditation internally help you; it is very important. Fitness for me is like a whole journey, not only how you look, but also about your thought process and how you are feeling on a day-to-day basis. It's wholesome, introduce a little prayer and meditation in your life, it really helps."

Raashii further advised all the women to stop comparing themselves with others and simply focus on becoming the best version of themselves.

She admitted that in the beginning of her fitness journey, she was focused on just being thin.

"I would like to say to all girls, take one step at a time, make that effort of doing something physical, and stop comparing yourself to anyone else. Everybody's body is unique. A mistake I made in the beginning was that I wanted to be thin and leaner, please don't follow trends, rather be the strongest version of yourself," she went on to add.

Work-wise, Raashii will be seen reprising her role as Megha in season two of the beloved series "Farzi", with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi as the leads.

Moreover, her exciting lineup further includes "Talakhon Mein Ek" alongside Vikrant Massey and "Bridge" with R. Madhavan.

Raashii has also been roped in for Anees Bazmee's untitled next, where she will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

--IANS

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