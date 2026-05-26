Naseeruddin Shah reveals what he admires about JRD Tata

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Made in India - A Titan Story’, has said that he really admires JRD Tata’s quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger. The actor also shared that the late industrialist had an extraordinary ability to spot potential and nurture it with trust.

The trailer of the show was unveiled on Tuesday, and it offers a powerful glimpse into a journey driven by ambition and unwavering belief, where a bold idea to build an Indian watch brand slowly transforms into something far greater. The show has been adapted for screen from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book ‘Titan - India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand’. It presents a story inspired by the extraordinary journey behind one of India’s most iconic consumer brands. The trailer

It boasts an extraordinary ensemble led by Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata, Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, alongside Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles.

Talking about the show, Naseeruddin Shah said, “What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible. He had an extraordinary ability to spot potential and nurture it with trust, something that feels increasingly rare. Made in India: A Titan Story is not merely about building a brand; it is about people, belief, and the courage to back an idea when success is still uncertain. Portraying JRD Tata and collaborating with Amazon MX Player on a story of this depth and legacy has been immensely rewarding, and I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing this journey”.

His co-actor Jim Sarbh said that the show is a deeply human story about persistence and an eye for talent.

He shared, “Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn’t yet exist. What I love about ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ is that while it speaks of ambition and scale, at its core, it’s deeply human, about persistence, instinct, and believing in an idea long before anyone else does. Playing Xerxes and partnering with Amazon MX Player on a story so layered and inspiring has been incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences to discover this world”.

The series resonates with the spirit of the Make in India initiative, that aims to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub. It is written by Karan Vyas, directed by Robbie Grewal, and is produced by Almighty Motion Pictures. It is set in pre-liberalised India, at a time when the country stood on the brink of economic and social change, ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ traces the remarkable rise of Titan through the eyes of visionary businessman Xerxes Desai.

‘Made in India - A Titan Story’ set to stream on June 3, 2026 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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