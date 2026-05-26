Rights body condemns demolition of Ahmadiyya worship site in Sindh by Pakistani authorities

London, May 26 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Tuesday strongly condemned the desecration of the Ahmadiyya place of worship by local authorities and the assault on an Ahmadi individual in Pakistan's Sindh province, warning that the targeting of Ahmadiyya worship sites under extremist pressure reflects deepening intolerance in the country.

Expressing grave concern, the UK-based International Human Rights Committee (IHRC) states that the incident is part of a continuing pattern in Pakistan where Ahmadiyya places of worship are targeted under pressure from extremist groups and hostile local actors.

It added that Pakistani authorities appear to have acted in response to mob pressure rather than protecting a vulnerable religious minority.

"The destruction or alteration of religious structures belonging to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community constitutes a serious violation of freedom of religion or belief. It also contributes to a climate of fear, intimidation, and insecurity for Ahmadis, who are already subjected to systematic discrimination under Pakistan's legal and social framework," the rights body stated.

According to the IHRC, opponents of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community staged a protest in the Karundi region on May 14 and blocked the road while demanding action against the Ahmadiyya place of worship in Jamalpur. The protesters called for the demolition of the minarets and prayer niche of the worship site.

Following this pressure, the rights body said, local authorities visited the Ahmadiyya place of worship in Jamalpur, demolished the minarets and sealed the prayer niche from inside with bricks. It added that an Ahmadi individual was physically assaulted by the protestors in Karundi.

The IHRC said that the demolition of minarets and the bricking up of a prayer niche under extremist pressure represents a serious failure of state protection and a direct attack on the religious dignity of the Ahmadiyya community.

Stressing that the role of the Pakistani authorities must be urgently examined, the rights body said that state institutions have a duty to protect all citizens, including religious minorities, from "mob violence, coercion, and intimidation".

"Compliance with extremist demands cannot be justified as law enforcement," it noted.

The IHRC called on the government of Pakistan and the provincial authorities in Sindh to conduct an impartial investigation into the demolition of the minarets and the covering of the prayer niche.

It also urged the authorities to identify and hold accountable those who incited hatred and demanded the destruction of the Ahmadiyya place of worship.

Furthermore, the IHRC appealed to the international community, UN human rights bodies, diplomatic missions, and international civil society organisations to publicly condemn the desecration of Ahmadiyya places of worship and the continued targeting of Ahmadis in Pakistan.

--IANS

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