May 26, 2026 4:23 PM हिंदी

India-led Quad targets $20 billion investment to strengthen critical minerals supply chains

India-led Quad targets $20 billion investment to strengthen critical minerals supply chains

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The India-led Quad, comprising India, Australia, Japan and the United States, has announced plans to mobilise up to $20 billion in combined government and private sector investment to strengthen critical minerals supply chains and reduce dependence on concentrated global sources, according to a framework released on Tuesday.

Under the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework, the partner countries said they intend to support the development of secure, diversified and resilient supply chains for critical minerals, which are essential for advanced technologies, economic growth and industrial resilience.

The initiative will focus on mining, processing and recycling of critical minerals, with the Quad countries aiming to coordinate economic policy tools and investment frameworks to accelerate supply chain diversification.

In addition, the partners will identify projects with a Quad nexus, including those located within member countries, operated by firms headquartered in Quad nations or supplying Quad markets, aimed at addressing key supply chain gaps.

To support strategic projects, the framework proposes the use of export credit agencies, development finance institutions and mobilisation of private capital, along with guarantees, loans, equity participation, insurance and offtake arrangements.

Moreover, the Quad grouping plans to explore mechanisms to further unlock private investment and improve the overall environment for critical minerals development, including sharing best practices on permitting, licensing and regulatory processes.

Additionally, the countries will cooperate on technology development and capacity building in geological mapping and resource assessment, while also examining measures to address non-market practices and unfair trade distortions in the sector.

A key pillar of the framework focuses on recycling and recovery of critical minerals, particularly from e-waste and scrap materials, to enhance secondary supply chains within Quad and partner countries.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Bhopal: Relatives console the mother of Twisha Sharma during her last rites at Bhadbhada cremation ground in Bhopal on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

‘She is no more’: Giribala Singh’s 4 words that shattered Twisha’s family

Gopal Dutt on playing Pinky Mama in 'Gullak 5': He brings a different kind of energy

Gopal Dutt on playing Pinky Mama in 'Gullak 5': He brings a different kind of energy

12 years of Modi govt: VP Radhakrishnan hails Bharat’s journey in past decade

12 years of Modi govt: VP Radhakrishnan hails Bharat’s journey in past decade

Amit Malviya. (Photo: Twitter/@malviyamit)

BJP’s Amit Malviya counters Jairam Ramesh on economy

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs with ankle injury

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs with ankle injury

India–Japan seminar boosts momentum in workforce cooperation: Ministry

India–Japan seminar boosts momentum in workforce cooperation: Ministry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes appointment letters to newly recruited candidates under the Rozgar Mela programme via video conferencing in New Delhi on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

BJP, JD-U hail PM Modi’s 12 years in office, highlight development and India’s global rise

Under SP rule, clothes were hung on power lines: CM Yogi hits out at Oppn over crisis claims

‘Clothes were hung on power lines under SP rule’: CM Yogi hits out at Oppn over crisis claims

Raashii Khanna says 'Working out for me is like therapy'

Raashii Khanna says 'Working out for me is like therapy'

Smith surges to career-best No. 2, Matthews regains top all-rounder spot in women’s T20I rankings (Credit: ICC)

Smith surges to career-best No. 2, Matthews regains top all-rounder spot in women’s T20I rankings