'It's not same for everyone': Harmilan Bains backs India’s sporting rise but points to gaps in athlete support

Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) Asian Games medallist and athlete Harmilan Bains believes Indian sports are improving quickly but pointed out that opportunities and rewards aren't equal for all athletes, even with the growing support in the country.

The Indian middle-distance runner, who has won one gold and two silver medals at the Asian Games, reflected on her journey in sports and the challenges athletes face outside of competition.

Harmilan acknowledged that while sports can offer career opportunities, the system does not treat all athletes equally. “Some athletes find success, while others perform well and still don't get jobs at the same level,” Harmilan told IANS. “If we compare today’s medal winners with athletes from earlier generations, the situation is not the same for everyone anymore.”

"My journey in sports actually began even before I was born,” she added. “My mother tried out for the Fertilizer Board and Electricity Board when she was pregnant with me. In a way, that’s where my journey started.”

The 27-year-old mentioned that sports have shaped her life significantly. “My parents introduced me to sports when I was very young. I have been pursuing it professionally for about ten years now, but if I count from the start, sports have been part of my life for nearly 22 to 24 years.”

She also noted the difference in government recognition compared to the past. “Before, athletes who won medals at major events often received direct appointments to high-ranking government posts, like DSP positions. Those opportunities still exist today, but they have decreased significantly compared to before.”

The Indian athlete congratulated fellow sportsperson Gurindervir Singh for her recent success and praised the improvement of infrastructure in the country. “What he has achieved is remarkable, especially considering it was accomplished with limited facilities,” Harmilan remarked.

Looking ahead, Harmilan stated that her main focus is on staying fit for the upcoming season. “Right now, the target is to compete in all the tournaments scheduled this year. If I can stay injury-free, then hopefully everything will go well.”

The athlete also emphasized the importance of recovery and nutrition in modern sports. “Recovery is one of the most important parts after training because it affects how well you can perform in your next session,” she explained. “That’s why having proper food that provides protein, nutrients, and nourishes the body is crucial.”

Harmilan pointed out the differences in recognition within team events. Referring to rowing medal winners, she noted that athletes can feel discouraged when teammates, who put in the same effort, receive different cash rewards.

At the same time, the Asian Games medallist recognized India's growth in sports and the role of institutions like the Sports Authority of India. “India is definitely progressing because many good platforms are being created now,” she said. “SAI is an excellent platform for young athletes, but children still don’t know how to reach that level. Small academies are very important to bridge that gap.”

--IANS

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