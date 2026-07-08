'Took cognisance within 24 hours': BKTC chief assures strict action against guilty in alleged Badrinath Temple theft

Dehradun, July 8 (IANS) Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said on Wednesday that the organisation had taken cognisance of the complaint regarding the alleged theft of donations made at the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand's Badrinath "within 24 hours" and assured that whoever is found guilty will be severely punished.

Speaking to IANS, Dwivedi said: ''The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee received this complaint on July 3 that there had been some manipulation by an employee in the counting room. As soon as the matter came to the notice of the Temple Committee, the Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad was directed to immediately seek an explanation from all the officials in the counting room and to secure all the CCTVs in the premises."

"By evening we had also formed a four member inquiry committee. We had taken cognisance of the incident within 24 hours (of receiving the complaint) since the place is at the centre of faith for lakhs of devotees and it is our primary responsibility to maintain the sanctity of the offerings made here," he asserted.

He also said that upon its arrival, the inquiry team found certain irregularities post which the accused employee was immediately suspended from service so that the probe can be impartial.

"Late at night, the temple committee also lodged an FIR against the concerned employee," Dwivedi added.

Dwivedi was referring to Pramod Nautiyal, the Personal Assistant posted in the office of the BKTC Chairman, who was suspended with immediate effect on July 7 by the BKTC, saying that allowing him to continue in his position could compromise the fairness and impartiality of the investigation.

He expressed gratitude to the Uttarakhand government and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for taking immediate cognisance of the matter and forming a probe panel consisting of senior officials.

"The government is open to include any expert into the panel if required, in order to conduct an impartial probe," he added.

"I assure you that a thorough probe will be conducted and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the matter," he stressed.

--IANS

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