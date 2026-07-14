Tom Holland says Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland ignored his text message

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Odyssey’, has revealed that he once texted Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland.

However, the actor’s message was categorically ignored by the footballer. Tom recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and revealed that Erling Haaland ignored his DM request to “hang out”.

He called it a “humbling” experience. The show host saw a post on X that claimed ‘The Odyssey’ actor, 30, sent 25-year-old Haaland a direct message, which the athlete didn’t respond to, and asked Holland if it was true.

He said, “Erling Haaland had no idea who Tom Holland was when he DM’d him and asked to hang out. He doesn’t watch movies, so he thought he was a random person.’ Now, tell us the truth: did you DM Erling Haaland?”

The actor responded “Yes. Yes, and I tell you what, that is, that is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors. You know, you’ll be like, ‘I’ll text him, I’ll take him to dinner’, not even a response, not an excuse, not ‘I’m busy tonight, I’m playing football’, nada".

The actor explained on the show that he saw Haaland at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix at the start of June and felt inspired to contact him.

He shared, “I was watching Lewis (Hamilton) race, and I saw him. He was (in) like a hospitality suite across from me, and I just thought I’d shoot my shot. Send him a text”.

The actor then quipped about his rejection, “I never imagined I would talk about it on live television, but here we are”.

Fallon asked the actor whether he would still have dinner with Haaland, to which the actor responded, “I don’t think he would have dinner with me after the other day”, as he referenced the England-Norway World Cup game.

--IANS

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