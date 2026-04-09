Tom Cruise on ‘Jerry McGuire’ re-release for 30th anniversary: Looking forward

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Hollywood icon Tom Cruise says he is “looking forward” as his 1996 sports romantic comedy-drama “Jerry McGuire” hits the silver screen once again, marking its 30th anniversary this year.

The star shared a poster of the Cameron Crowe directorial on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Looking forward to sharing it with you all again in theaters next week!”

The cult film, which is known for its popular catchpharses such as "you had me at 'hello'", "you complete me" and "show me the money", also features Cuba Gooding Jr., Renee Zellweger, Kelly Preston, Jerry O'Connell, Jay Mohr, Bonnie Hunt and Regina King.

The film is based on an experience with the sports agent Leigh Steinberg, a technical consultant for the film and his client, Tim McDonald during the 1993 NFL season when free agency was introduced.

Talking about Cruise, the actor, one of Hollywood’s highest-paid, is known for his daredevilry in films and started his career in the 1980s with Risky Business and Top Gun, which earned him the tag of a “sex symbol”.

He was then seen in films such as The Color of Money, Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July, A Few Good Men, The Firm, Magnolia, Mission: Impossible film series, Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Collateral, War of the Worlds, Knight and Day, Jack Reacher, Oblivion, Edge of Tomorrow, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The star is currently busy with his upcoming film “Digger,” a satirical black comedy film directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu. The film stars an ensemble cast including Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman.

The actor stars as Digger Rockwell. While the exact plot is still under wraps, Warner Bros. provided a logline describing Cruise’s character as “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything,” reports variety.com.

--IANS

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