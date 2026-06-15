PM Modi, Slovakian counterpart Fico pay tributes at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Bratislava

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bratislava, honouring the courage and sacrifice of the fallen heroes and remembering their courage, dedication and enduring legacy for Slovakia’s liberation.

The two leaders were also seen engaged in a conversation as they came to pay tribute at the monument in Bratislava.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Fico held a meeting in Bratislava, where they explored new avenues of cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, space and nuclear energy, education and culture and talent mobility and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including reform of the United Nations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials also attended the meeting.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, PM Narendra Modi and PM Robert Fico reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, space and nuclear energy, education and culture and talent mobility and people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues, including reform of the United Nations."

"The leaders noted that the implementation of the historic India-EU FTA will unlock substantial opportunities in trade, manufacturing, investment and employment generations, particularly for the youth. In a significant step, both leaders agreed to elevate India-Slovakia ties to a Comprehensive Partnership. The meeting resulted in several outcomes including in the areas of digital tech, defence, cybersecurity, post-quantum technologies, Audio-Visual creation, mobility, scientific cooperation including nuclear," he added.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava. Prior to the meeting, PM Fico welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders warmly greeted each other.

PM Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday for a two-day State Visit to Slovakia. He was received by the Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar at the hotel where the Prime Minister was accorded a traditional Slovak welcome. This will be This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

Upon arrival in Slovakia, PM Modi stated that this visit will provide an opportunity to deepen ties between the two nations and explore new avenues of cooperation.

PM Modi's visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

--IANS

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