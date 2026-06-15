Chennai Bulls’ Sandhya hopes Rugby Premier League inspires next generation of girls from rural India

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) From a tea garden in West Bengal to becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Indian women's rugby, Sandhya Rai's journey has built on resilience, family support and an unwavering belief in the opportunities the sport can create. As the Rugby Premier League (RPL) prepares to launch its second season and introduce a women's competition for the first time, Rai hopes the tournament's visibility will inspire young girls from small towns and rural communities to dream bigger.

The Rugby Premier League, an initiative of Rugby India spearheaded by Rahul Bose, is the world's first franchise-based rugby sevens league. Founded in 2024 to boost the growth and popularity of rugby sevens, the competition debuted in 2025 with six city-based men's teams. The 2026 edition marks a significant milestone with the addition of a women's tournament featuring four teams.

Despite her achievements, Sandhya believes many people misunderstand the financial realities faced by rugby players in India.

"I feel… we have come from a village; we are playing well, and you must have seen us on social media. There are a lot of articles about how well we have done. But even in West Bengal, we are not that supportive. So, if I'm playing so well or doing so well, I feel like I don't yet have enough financial support," Sandhya told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

She pointed out that even successful athletes often remain vulnerable to setbacks, saying, "If there’s hype that a player is doing well and reaching heights, she would have to start everything again if there’s an injury setback. And people also tell me that Sandhya, you have a lot of money, you play at such a high level. Non-rugby players, my friends from the game, tell me that you play so well, you must have a car, a bungalow, everything. But they don't know that we haven't reached that level yet. That’s what happens."

For Sandhya , one of the biggest challenges facing women's rugby in India remains the lack of support systems, particularly for young athletes dealing with injuries, financial hardships or societal pressures.

"For example, in my village, many girls play rugby. And a lot of them have left rugby because of a lack of support. And as I mentioned, when a player has an injury, if she doesn't get mental support, if she’s okay but can’t get rehab, if she doesn't get mental support, if she is not strong, then a lot of players give up,” she said.

The issue extends beyond injuries. Sandhya recalled several talented players whose careers ended prematurely due to family pressures and a lack of opportunities in the sport.

"For example, I have friends who got married at an early age. I mean, they used to play very well, but because their parents didn't support them and our government didn't support rugby, fame, or money. So, they gave up. Their parents used to tell them that you are just playing rugby, and nothing is happening, you are not getting anything. So, they were forced to get married,” she stated.

She added that some of those players were among the athletes who inspired her own rugby journey. "I mean, they used to play very well. If they had played now, they would have stayed with me in RPL, because they used to play better than I did. And that was also a great inspiration for me. I mean, I started playing rugby after seeing them play."

While Sandhya acknowledged the challenges, she creditted her family for helping her stay in the sport during difficult periods.

"It was very good for me because my parents supported me a lot from day one. At one point, I didn't feel like playing rugby. At another point, I didn't feel like going to tSandhya ning, so I missed a lot of sessions. But my parents sent me on purpose so that I would be involved in rugby and not do other bad things,” she stated.

Sandhya admitted that she nearly quit rugby altogether because of the physical nature of the sport, saying, "To tell you the truth, at one point I stopped playing rugby. After a while, I stopped playing rugby. I didn't enjoy it because it was a contact game, and I used to get scared.”

However, a breakthrough opportunity changed her perspective. "Then my parents pushed me a lot, and I got selected for the club team. When I went abroad, I became more interested in rugby after the tour. You can go abroad by playing rugby. You get jerseys. We get to travel! So when I got all this, I became more interested. After that, I couldn't leave it."

Sandhya, a former captain of India's Under-18 side and former vice-captain of the senior women's national team, has emerged as one of the leading ambassadors for women's rugby in the country. Widely recognised for overcoming humble beginnings, she was also shortlisted among Asia's top rugby players and featured as one of the continent's "Unstoppable" rugby ambassadors.

Recognition at the continental level only reinforced a mindset she had developed long before awards and accolades arrived. "When I was in the top 15, not the top 32, I was in the top 15. And I mean, I already believed I was unstoppable. Because of my attitude," she said.

Yet Sandhya was quick to emphasise that her success was built collectively rather than individually.

"I wasn't alone. I had my teammates who helped me. If I had done it alone, maybe I wouldn't have been able to. But we didn't leave each other. We played rugby. We avoided everything. And then we just kept playing. The title of ‘unstoppable’ that I won, I don't want to take it all alone. I want to give it to the whole team. Because of them, I was able to do it,” she mentioned.

With the women's Rugby Premier League set to be broadcast and followed across the country, Sandhya hopes the tournament can become a catalyst for change, much like women's cricket inspired a new generation of athletes.

"This is a very big thing. RPL. I mean, when women watched women’s cricket, we used to watch them alongside other big players. Then we used to think we should do something like this too."

Because of the tournament's reach, she believes young girls will finally be able to see a clear pathway into rugby.

"Because RPL is something we'll see everywhere. We'll see it on TV. We'll see it in my village. The kids will see us. So I want them to see us and get inspired. I want them to see us and be motivated to play here too.

"Those who don't play rugby can also come here and play with us. I also want to play on that ground with those big players. So my motivation is to play well so that the people from my village get motivated and tSandhya n with me. And they can also come and play with us."

Asked about the figures who have shaped her career, Sandhya named former India captain and current team physio Vahbiz Bharucha as her biggest inspiration.

"Vahbiz Bharucha. She’s from the Maharashtra team and is our captain. I used to watch her play with the team, lead the team, and encourage everyone to move forward. Whether she won or lost, I learned a lot from her.

"Even now, she is our physio, and I follow her a lot. The way she is disciplined and the way she lives in her mind are an idol to me. I am very grateful and very happy that she is with us now,” she concluded.

As women's rugby takes a historic step forward through the Rugby Premier League, Sandhya hopes her story can serve as proof that talent can emerge from anywhere. More importantly, she hopes the next generation of players from villages and small towns will find opportunities that many of her peers never had.

--IANS

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