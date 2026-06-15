Harsh Mayar reveals the source of inspiration behind ‘Gullak’ character

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actor Harsh Mayar, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released 5th season of the streaming show ‘Gullak’, has revealed the source of nuances for his character in the show.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show along with Jameel Khan, Anant Joshi and Helly Shah.

When asked how he takes care of the relatability factor with regard to his character of the younger brother in the show, he told IANS. “I have a younger brother in real life. So I took some of the nuances of the first season from him. Then season by season, different things in his behavior. The way it was written and told to do. Then I tried to put something from there. Like there is a line in it that is becoming very famous these days. That even the land gets annoyed by a man, who does nothing. So that line, the maid in my friend's house, she had spoken for her husband”.

“So that is how it came from there. So when I spoke to Anubhav in the first season, that is my own line. So doing this, I put a lot of things from my life into it. And whatever was made, I kept making it”, he added.

The upcoming season of the show is set to bring back the warmth, chaos, humour, and heart that audiences have cherished over the years. This season, Mishra Nivas isn’t just getting an upgrade, it’s getting a life update. A fresh coat of paint. A new Wi-Fi connection. And a family slowly trying to keep up with changing times. But while the world outside evolves, the little moments inside the house remain timeless.

‘Gullak’ is available to stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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