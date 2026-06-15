Technology key pillar of India-Slovakia partnership: PM Modi

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico on Monday agreed to strengthen cooperation for protection of critical information infrastructure and preventing and countering cybercrime, while promoting an open, secure, accessible, stable, interoperable, resilient and peaceful digital space.

The two countries also expressed commitment to supporting each other in protecting information technology systems against emerging quantum threats to cryptography, including through preparedness for post-quantum security transitions.

According to the Joint Statement released following the meeting between PM Modi and Fico, both leaders stated that such cooperation would be further facilitated by the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in the field of critical infrastructure protection and postquantum cryptography.

During the meeting, PM Modi and Fico discussed cooperation in sectors like automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing and green technology. PM Modi noted that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) will add momentum to bilateral ties.

"Held an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Fico. This is indeed a very special moment for the India-Slovakia friendship. Considering the strong potential of our ties, we have elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. Our talks covered cooperation in sectors like automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing and green technology. The India-EU Free Trade Agreement will also add momentum to our partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

"We view technology as a key pillar of the India-Slovakia partnership. The MoU on digital technology will open many new areas of cooperation. We will also work closely in AI and space," he added.

Both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and agreed to establish a establish a Joint Working Group on Counter- Terrorism. They called for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in counterterrorism, including within the framework of the United Nations, and called for strong and decisive action against terrorists and terrorist entities, including those designated by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, and their affiliates, proxies, sponsors, financiers and supporters, the Joint Statement mentioned.

"They further underscored the importance of holding perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of terrorist acts accountable and agreed to work closely towards the early finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) within the United Nations framework," it added.

PM Modi and Fico underscored the importance of strengthening defence and security cooperation as one of the key pillars of the bilateral partnership. They agreed to encourage regular consultations and exchanges between their respective defence authorities to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration, including in defence technologies, capacity building, research and development, and defence industrial cooperation.

Both leaders welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation between India and Slovakia, which will enhance mutually beneficial partnerships in the defence sector. The two leaders recognised the growing importance of strengthening cooperation in disaster risk reduction and resilience-building and agreed to enhance collaboration in the areas of resilient infrastructure, capacity building, knowledge sharing and institutional cooperation.

--IANS

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