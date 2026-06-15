Sri Lanka: Ambassador highlights Indian govt's initiatives, assistance

Colombo, June 15 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Sri Lanka on Monday highlighted the Indian government's ongoing initiatives in housing, scholarships and grant assistance in the island nation.

“Delighted to be at the 20th anniversary of Up-Country Education Development Society (UEDS) today," Santosh Jha, Indian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, wrote on X.

“Took this opportunity to highlight Government of India’s initiatives building houses for the estate workers, recent enhancements in CEWET scholarships, grant assistance towards upgradation of school infrastructure, supply of school equipment, teacher training programme in STEM subjects, and extension of eligibility for OCI cards to 5th and 6th generation Indian Origin Tamils (IOT), amongst others,” he added.

The Indian diplomat called the Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community as the “living bridges of India-Sri Lanka ties" and also handed over achievement awards to seven IOT achievers on behalf of the UDES. The event was attended by Lankan officials and ministers, including Minister of Fisheries Ramalingam and Deputy Plantation Minister Pradeep Sundaralingam.

On Sunday, the Ambassador participated in the 'Largest Bharatanatyam Lesson' in Colombo, creating a Guinness World Record.

“Delighted to participate in the 'Largest Bharatanatyam Lesson'- in Colombo, seeking to create a Guinness World Record. About 5,000 dancers from India and Sri Lanka came together to celebrate the timeless beauty, grace, and grandeur of Bharatanatyam,” the Ambassador wrote on X.

Jha stated that Bharatanatyam connects India and Sri Lanka and highlighted the cultural connections between both countries.

He also received the Guinness World Records certificate on behalf of the students and organisers.

“Honoured to receive the Guinness World Records certificate on behalf of the students and the organisers; a vibrant testament to the enduring cultural bonds between India and Sri Lanka,” Jha noted on X.

–IANS

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