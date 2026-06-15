CA has evaluated the idea to host BBL in India and sees long-term benefits: IPL chair Arun Dhumal

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal believes Cricket Australia's decision to launch the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season in India could have benefits that extend beyond commercial gains, saying the move has the potential to contribute to cricket's growth in emerging markets at a time when the sport is preparing for its Olympic return.

An official announcement from Cricket Australia and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is pending, though the BCCI has reportedly given the necessary approvals after a delegation inspected the venue for the opening match of the 2026-27 BBL to be staged at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Speaking on the rationale behind Cricket Australia's decision, Dhumal pointed to India's enormous fan base and the opportunities it creates for the global game. "When you look at the scale of interest that exists in India, there is tremendous potential to create opportunities that help the game grow beyond traditional markets,” Dhumal told IANS.

India's influence on world cricket has grown steadily over the past two decades, with its vast audience driving television viewership, digital consumption, and commercial investment across the sport. Dhumal suggested that initiatives such as the BBL opener in Chennai should also be viewed through the broader lens of cricket's global development.

The IPL chairman linked the move to cricket's inclusion in the Olympic programme, a development many administrators believe could accelerate the sport's expansion into newer territories. "Cricket's inclusion in the Olympics is another major step because it will introduce the sport to audiences that may not have followed it before,” he said.

Cricket is set to return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, ending a gap of more than a century since its lone appearance at the 1900 Olympics. Administrators across the cricketing world have frequently highlighted the Games as a platform to attract new fans and unlock opportunities in non-traditional markets.

Dhumal also indicated that Cricket Australia would have carefully assessed both the sporting and commercial implications before taking the unprecedented step of staging a BBL match outside Australia. "I'm sure Cricket Australia has evaluated the opportunity and idea to host BBL in India carefully and sees long-term benefits for its domestic competitions,” he mentioned.

The season opener in Chennai is expected to draw significant attention from Indian audiences, given the city's deep cricketing culture and the popularity of T20 leagues among local fans. The move could also serve as a test case for how domestic franchise competitions can engage audiences beyond their home markets.

It will mark the first time a fixture from Australia's premier T20 competition will be played in India, and the initiative is being viewed as a major step in the league's international expansion strategy and an attempt to strengthen its presence in one of cricket's most significant markets.

--IANS

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