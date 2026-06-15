Sunny Deol on 25 years of Gadar: Pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi aisi hi chalti rahegi

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) It has been 25 years since Sunny Deol made his way into the theatres as the beloved Tara Singh with his blockbuster hit, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha".

Commemorating the milestone moment on Monday, Sunny penned a gratitude note for the audience on social media, thanking them for showering the movie with abundant love and giving it a permanent place in their hearts.

Sharing a couple of stills from the period action drama on his Instagram handle, Sunny wrote, "25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts...25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi...Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there (sic)."

He signed off the note as his iconic character, "Tara Singh" and not Sunny Deol.

Made under the direction of Anil Sharma, "Gadar" also starred Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, Amrish Puri as Asharraff Ali, Vivek Shauq as Darmiyaan Singh, and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete, along with others.

Reported to be loosely inspired by the real-life story of Boota Singh, "Gadar" has been set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947. It shares the journey of Tara Singh, a Sikh trucker, who marries Sakina, a Muslim woman. However, their blissful life is turned upside down as Sakina is taken back to Pakistan by her family.

The music of the drama, composed by Uttam Singh, also continues to remain ingrained in the memory of music lovers.

Produced by Zee Telefilms, "Gadar" turned out to be a major commercial hit upon release.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the film, "Gadar 2" was also released by the makers in August 2023.

The movie had Sunny, Ameesha, and Utkarsh reprising their roles from the original drama.

--IANS

pm/