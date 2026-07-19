Tom Cruise: I don't play just to win, I play to dominate

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Digger’, is set to join the special line-up for the Closing Ceremony of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The actor appears alongside a global lineup that includes Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed, and Jennifer Hudson. In a special video, the actor shared what separates legend from common man, and how his character shares a commonality with the football legends.

Talking about the same, “You want to know what separates a legend from everybody else? Well,it ain't luck. It ain't even speed. Yeah, it's control. The greats, Pele, Maradona, Cristiano, Messi, they don't hell chase the ball. The ball answers to them”.

“For me, Digger. I play with a much, much bigger ball, and I don't play just to win, I play to dominate. See now we legends, we can make you believe just about anything. Even that gravity doesn't exist. Ain't that right, Maggie?”, he added.

In the film, the actor takes on one of his most unpredictable roles yet, exploring new dimensions as a performer alongside Alejandro G. Inarritu. An original film from the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Digger is a comedy of catastrophic proportions that stars him as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company may have triggered an ecological catastrophe with the potential to spark a nuclear war.

The film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde.

The film is produced by Inarritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki.

‘Digger’ was shot entirely in VistaVision. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is set to release in cinemas and IMAX across India on October 2, 2026 .

--IANS

aa/