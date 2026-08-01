Tisca Chopra says mountains help her rediscover peace, find inner calm

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra revealed that she heads straight to the mountains to find peace amid life's chaos. She went on to share that the experience left her with a calmer mind, a fuller heart and a renewed sense of gratitude.

Tisca shared a string of images from her visit and shared that her recent trip to the mountains culminated in a spiritually enriching Guru Purnima celebration at Babaji's ashram in Palampur.

“There are times when life feels a little too loud. When the mind is overthinking, the heart feels less than joyful, and creativity seems to have lost its usual spark. I’ve learnt not to fight those moments. I simply head for the mountains,” Tisca wrote as the caption.

“A few days of breathing pine-scented air, sitting with my feet in icy mountain streams, watching the clouds drift by .. and my soul begins to settle again. This visit, however, offered something far deeper than rest..” she added.

The actress further stated: “By divine grace, I was able to spend Guru Purnima at Babaji’s ashram in Palampur, receive his blessings, and be part of a sacred havan. Some experiences don’t arrive loudly. They arrive quietly, leaving behind a little more clarity, a little more humility, and a gentle reminder that the deepest journeys are always inward.”

Tisca says she has now returned with a clear mind and a fuller heart.

“I return with a calmer mind, a fuller heart, and gratitude that will stay with me long after the mountain roads disappear in the rear-view mirror.”

Talking about the actress, Tisca is best known for her role as Maya Awasthi in the 2007 Aamir Khan-starrer 'Taare Zameen Par', which was India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

She has also worked in movies such as 'Firaaq', 'Qissa', 'Rahasya', 'Ghayal Once Again', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case', 'Good Newwz' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. Tisca has made a name in the digital world as well with shows like 'Hostages' and 'Dahan', among many others.

Tisca made her directorial debut recently with Saali Mohabbat, a mystery thriller. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap.The film was world premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2024.

--IANS

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