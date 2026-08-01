Rights group condemns Dhaka University's action against teachers, cites threat to academic freedom

Paris, Aug 1 (IANS) Amid growing concerns over academic freedom and institutional autonomy in Bangladesh's higher education sector, a leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the decision of the Dhaka University (DU) syndicate to suspend three teachers and to remove four others from their academic and administrative responsibilities.

The remarks came after DU, on July 30, temporarily suspended three teachers and relieved four others of all academic and administrative responsibilities over separate allegations, including activities "contrary to the spirit of the July mass uprising", anti-government propaganda and support for a banned organisation, local media reported.

Citing sources, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that these disciplinary measures were imposed because of the teachers' actual or perceived political beliefs and dissenting views.

It noted that such actions would constitute not only a violation of the individual rights of the affected academics but also a direct attack on institutional autonomy, academic freedom, and democratic values within the university.

“In a democratic society, universities must never serve as instruments for enforcing political conformity. Rather, they should remain safe spaces for independent thought, scholarly research, critical inquiry, and the free exchange of ideas. Subjecting academics to disciplinary or administrative sanctions because of their political opinions, personal beliefs, or peaceful exercise of freedom of expression creates a climate of fear, undermines academic teaching and research, and damages the international reputation of higher education institutions,” JMBF stated.

Expressing grave concern over the actions against the teachers, Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF, said, "Where there are credible allegations against any academic, those allegations should be investigated independently and resolved through due process of law. However, targeting university teachers because of their political beliefs or the peaceful exercise of their freedom of expression is fundamentally incompatible with human rights, academic freedom, and the core principles of a democratic society.”

“We therefore call upon the Government of Bangladesh to end political interference in universities and to ensure the fundamental rights, academic freedom, and the rule of law for all teachers, researchers, and students in accordance with the Constitution of Bangladesh, international human rights law, and Bangladesh's international legal obligations,” he added.

JMBF further urged the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to education, the European Union, relevant international academic networks, and global human rights organisations to closely monitor this situation and take appropriate action consistent with international human rights standards.

The rights body emphasised that the "true strength of a university lies not in political conformity but in independent thought, critical scholarship, intellectual pluralism, and the free exchange of ideas".

“Political retaliation, ideological discrimination, and the suppression of dissent have no place in higher education and can never sustain a university that aspires to international standards of academic excellence,” it added.

--IANS

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