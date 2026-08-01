OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder prices by over Rs 200

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 across major cities, providing relief to restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that depend on the fuel for cooking.

The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by more than Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata. The latest revision, which took effect on August 1, saw the price of a commercial cylinder fall by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata.

In Kolkata, the revised price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder stands at Rs 2,872.50. The reduction, however, is limited to commercial LPG users.

However, prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders used by households remain unchanged.

The reduction comes as global energy markets continue to adjust to supply risks arising from geopolitical tensions in the region.

On July 1, the OMCs reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 183.5 across major cities.

The decision of price reduction comes after commercial LPG prices witnessed multiple increases amid rising global energy prices triggered by West Asia conflict.

Earlier, the government relaxed LPG supply restrictions for commercial and industrial users after fuel availability improved.

It restored 50 per cent of supplies to customers whose allocations had earlier been suspended as part of measures to prioritise domestic household demand.

During the war, the government had issued orders under the Essential Commodities Act requiring C3-C4 streams to be utilised exclusively for LPG production, diverting them from petrochemical and other downstream uses.

Moreover, the government had directed the OMCs to continue maintaining comprehensive data on commercial and industrial LPG consumers to facilitate efficient planning and supply management.

—IANS

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