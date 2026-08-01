August 01, 2026 10:57 AM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande wishes ‘long life’ for the man of her ‘life’ Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande wishes for ‘long life’ for the man of her ‘life’ Vicky Jain

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Popular actress Ankita Lokhande has penned a birthday wish for the man of her life Vicky Jain and for her mother Vandana, whom she said he cannot repay for what she has given her.

Ankita took to her stories section, where she shared a picture with her husband Vicky and wrote: “Wish u a long long long life my world. Happy birthday to the man of my life.”

She then shared a photograph of herself with her mother on the stories section and captioned it: “Meri maa I love u and i cant repay u in any form what you gave me. Happy birthday my life.”

Ankita and Vicky got married in 2021 after the actress revealed she was in a relationship with him in 2019.

The couple were recently seen in the culinary reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. The series is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It is based on the Tamil-language show Cooku with Comali from the Star Vijay TV network.

The recently concluded third season had contestants such as Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita, Vicky, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

Aly and Jannat took home the trophy as they were declared this season’s winner.

Talking about Ankita, she made her debut with the lead role of Archana Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. She starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani from 2009 to 2014.

The actress then participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Comedy Circus ka Naya Daur, and Ek Thhi Naayka. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, an epic drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

She was then seen in the action thriller film Baaghi 3 in 2020, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. In 2021, Ankita reprised her role as Archana Deshmukh in the web series Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late, along with Shaheer Sheikh. In 2024, she appeared in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar opposite Randeep Hooda.

--IANS

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