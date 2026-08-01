August 01, 2026 9:25 AM हिंदी

Rajesh Agrawal bats for integrated approach to trade and sustainable development

Rajesh Agrawal bats for integrated approach to trade and sustainable development

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Trade and sustainable development is a cross-sectoral policy issue requiring an integrated approach encompassing trade, industry, sustainability and competitiveness, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Noting that sustainability regulations and unilateral environmental measures have become enduring features of the global trading system, he underlined the need to create an enabling ecosystem to support industry in adopting sustainable practices.

Agrawal observed that early adaptation would strengthen India's global competitiveness and better position the country to respond to the evolving international trade landscape.

The Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, organised a day-long workshop here, which brought together senior government officials, trade negotiators, and representatives from industry, academia, think tanks and the legal community to deliberate on the evolving interface between international trade and sustainable development.

The discussions highlighted the importance of leveraging these domestic initiatives to strengthen India's preparedness for emerging sustainability-related trade disciplines and to inform its future trade engagements.

The workshop featured four thematic sessions on India's domestic carbon framework, global trends in TSD provisions in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the evolving global carbon regulatory framework, and strategic options for shaping India's future approach to Trade and Sustainable Development, according to an official statement.

The discussions focused on the growing importance of sustainability-related measures, including carbon markets, carbon pricing mechanisms, carbon border adjustment measures, sustainability standards and regulatory cooperation, and their implications for India's trade and industrial competitiveness.

The workshop was the first in a proposed series of consultations aimed at strengthening India's strategic approach to Trade and Sustainable Development (TSD) in the context of evolving global trade disciplines and ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

According to the statement, it concluded with deliberations on India's evolving domestic sustainability architecture, including the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), the Indian Carbon Market, the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, and the country's accreditation and conformity assessment ecosystem.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Scott Edwards steps down as Netherlands captain, Bas de Leede takes over

Scott Edwards steps down as Netherlands captain, Bas de Leede takes over

OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder prices by over Rs 200

OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder prices by over Rs 200

Amar Upadhyay rings in 50th birthday with heartmelting notes from children

Amar Upadhyay rings in 50th birthday with heartmelting notes from children

Rajesh Agrawal bats for integrated approach to trade and sustainable development

Rajesh Agrawal bats for integrated approach to trade and sustainable development

Rights group condemns Dhaka University's action against teachers, cites threat to academic freedom

Rights group condemns Dhaka University's action against teachers, cites threat to academic freedom

FIFA head Infantino drops controversial commercial project after widespread backlash

FIFA head Infantino drops controversial commercial project after widespread backlash

Ram Kapoor apologises to Pam after getting aggressive at her, says ‘want son to see his father do the right thing’

Ram Kapoor apologises to Pam after getting aggressive at her, says ‘want son to see his father do the right thing’

Tisca Chopra says mountains help her rediscover peace, find inner calm

Tisca Chopra says mountains help her rediscover peace, find inner calm

Delhi govt to launch Laxmi Yojana today; eligible women to receive Rs 2,500 monthly

Delhi govt to launch Lakshmi Yojana today; eligible women to receive Rs 2,500 monthly

Vin Diesel marks 25 years of ‘Fast & Furious’ with original film’s global re-release ahead of ‘Fast Forever’

Vin Diesel marks 25 years of ‘Fast & Furious’ with original film’s global re-release ahead of ‘Fast Forever’