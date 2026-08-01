Ram Kapoor apologises to Pam after getting aggressive at her, says ‘want son to see his father do the right thing’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Ram Kapoor apologised to fellow Lock Upp contestant Pam after an aggressive confrontation that allegedly left her feeling intimidated and uncomfortable.

He admitted that he did not realise how intimidating and aggressive his behaviour had been and expressed regret for the incident.

Ram approached Pam to apologise and said, "I have nothing more to say except how sorry I am.”

Explaining why he felt it was important to apologise, Ram added, "There's a reason for that. One reason is my son. He's watching the show. If he saw his father talk aggressively to a woman like that, I want him to see that his father wants to do the right thing."

He further said, "But there's a second reason. I want to be in touch with you in Dubai beyond the show as one of my Dubai friends, one of my gang. I don't want that to change. I think that mistakes amongst friends only make friendships stronger."

Responding to him, Pam admitted she often felt that Ram never supported her.

"I just feel like you never take my side. Although in the beginning, I have always been respectful to you. I have never said anything wrong about you. If I have done something bad to you, or misbehaved, then I understand that you are behaving like this towards me."

She continued, "You are a public figure. You are a man with class. You are educated. You come from a good family. You are similar to my background. I understand we are time-passing here, but you don't need to be like them just because you're hanging with them. This is not your level."

Ram acknowledged that another contestant had influenced his behaviour.

"Yesterday, because of Varun, I did get carried away," he admitted.

Pam then recalled the confrontation that had shaken her.

"Ramji, you've never been this angry with anybody, okay? You followed me all the way down the corridor. You were screaming in my face. You were loud, aggressive, and it was scary."

Accepting it all, Ram replied, "I am well aware. I don't realise sometimes how aggressive I can be. It's come up in the past. Not with women. But with guys, it has come up. It's come up in the past once with my parents also. All I can do right now is apologise."

After Pam accepted the apology, she requested, "I will l appreciate it next time if I have a problem with anyone, please don't get involved."

Ram responded, "I'm so sorry. I'm so, so sorry. Can we hug it out?"

The two eventually hugged, bringing an end to the tense exchange.

For the uninitiated, the apology came after a heated argument in which Ram allegedly followed Pam into a corridor, raised his voice and confronted her at close range, making her feel threatened.

Fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola intervened during the argument, and firmly asked Ram not to intimidate Pam and reminded him that he cannot make any woman feel uncomfortable at any cost.

–IANS

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