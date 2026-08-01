Amar Upadhyay rings in 50th birthday with heartmelting notes from children

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) As Amar Upadhyay turned 50 on Saturday, his children penned a note showering love on the television actor tagging him as a "mentor, friend, teacher and world.”

Amar’s son Aryaman took to Instagram where he shared a string of images of himself with his father.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad . You are my mentor,my friend,my teacher and my world. Everything that I am today and anything that I will become tomorrow is by watching you,guided by you.”

Aryaman went on to share that he has learnt “three greatest lessons” of life through his father.

“I’ve learnt three of the greatest lessons of life by just watching you that people takes years to learn. Humility,Hardwork and Discipline (almost getting there) I’m just so grateful to be your son, I love you,” he wrote.

In February, Amar heaped praise on son Aryaman for his recent stage performance, urging him to stay focused, work hard and never lose faith in himself. It is reported that Amar’s son Aryaman is prepping for his acting debut.

Amar’s daughter Chenab shared a string of pictures from heer toddler days with her dad and wrote: “happy birthday dad. I love you the most”

The television actor replied: “Thank you @chenabupadhyay my baccha.”

Amar is best known for his collaborations with Ekta Kapoor in the television shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum and Molkki. He also participated in Bigg Boss and emerged as a finalist.

His other television shows include Dekh Bhai Dekh, Viraasat, Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Ek Deewaana Tha, Ishqbaaaz, Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho and Doree. Apart from television, he has appeared in films like Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge!, Dhund: The Fog, LOC Kargil, 13B, It's My Life, Kaagaz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

It was in 1993, when photographs of Amar appeared in a magazine, which led to Jaya Bachchan offering him the TV series Dekh Bhai Dekh. This was followed by numerous TV series like Arzoo, Suhana Safar, Tulsi and Aruna Irani's Mehndi Tere Naam Ki.

He was recently seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which is a sequel and reboot of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Irani and Amar returned to portray the leads, Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi portray second-generation characters.

--IANS

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