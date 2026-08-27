Time to recalibrate Bangladesh-India ties based on equality and mutual interest

Dhaka, Aug 27 (IANS) Bangladesh-India relations have entered a complicated but consequential phase. Political developments in Bangladesh since 2024, unresolved water and border disputes, and persistent differences over trade and connectivity have created an impression that ties between Dhaka and Delhi are under unusual strain. Yet describing the relationship simply as 'tense' overlooks a more important reality: the two countries remain deeply interconnected, and neither can afford a permanently adversarial relationship. The challenge is not to restore an old model of bilateral engagement but to build a new one, grounded less in political proximity and more in equality, reciprocity, sovereignty, and clearly defined mutual interest. Bangladesh needs India, but India equally needs a stable, prosperous and cooperative Bangladesh, and recognising this mutual dependence could be the foundation for a more mature relationship.

The political transition in Bangladesh has inevitably affected bilateral ties. Following the change of government in August 2024, India raised questions about political stability, minority security, border management and the future direction of Bangladesh's foreign policy. At the same time, many in Bangladesh questioned India's longstanding closeness to the previous political establishment, viewing New Delhi as too closely identified with a particular configuration in Dhaka. These perceptions matter because foreign policy is shaped not only by government decisions but also by public trust, and if each country increasingly views the other through a narrow, suspicious lens, the space for constructive diplomacy narrows. Both governments share an interest in separating the state-to-state relationship from domestic political alignments.

A reset should not mean abandoning the achievements of the past decade and a half. Bangladesh and India have developed extensive cooperation in trade, transport, energy, security and people-to-people connectivity, including expanded rail, road and inland waterway links. This interconnectedness is strategically significant: Bangladesh sits at an important position between South Asia and Southeast Asia, while India surrounds it on three sides and remains its largest immediate neighbour. Bangladesh offers India potential access to the Bay of Bengal and shorter routes to the Northeast, while India offers Bangladesh access to one of the world's largest consumer markets. The relationship should move beyond the language of dependency and treat connectivity as a shared asset, not a favor one side grants the other.

Trade illustrates both the potential and the problem. India is one of Bangladesh's major trading partners, yet the bilateral trade balance has historically been heavily tilted toward India, with Bangladeshi exports remaining far smaller than imports. Tariff preferences have expanded exports in some sectors, but non-tariff barriers, certification requirements, and weak logistics continue to constrain access to the Indian market. A more balanced relationship does not require an artificial trade balance; it requires both sides to address the structural conditions limiting Bangladeshi exports through better customs procedures, recognised standards, and investment partnerships, from which India would gain stronger integration with Bangladeshi production networks, and Bangladesh would gain investment and technology. The same logic applies to connectivity, where transparent commercial arrangements should govern transit, ports and waterways so corridors are mutually profitable rather than symbolic.

Energy reflects the same mutual interest already at work. Bangladesh has imported electricity from India while Indian companies have invested in its energy sector, demonstrating how interdependence can become a source of stability. At the same time, Bangladesh should continue diversifying its energy sources, a step that reflects national resilience rather than hostility toward India.

The most sensitive issue remains water. Bangladesh and India share 54 rivers, making water cooperation a defining feature of the relationship. The 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty showed that difficult issues can be resolved through negotiation. Yet, the unresolved Teesta issue remains a major source of frustration in Bangladesh, carrying direct implications for agriculture and water security in the country's north. For India, particularly West Bengal, the issue touches its own agricultural and political interests, making the dispute difficult but not impossible.

The lesson from the Ganges agreement is that durable water diplomacy requires institutional mechanisms, transparency, and sustained political commitment rather than periodic statements. The upcoming renewal of the Ganges treaty offers an opportunity to move beyond a zero-sum framing toward a broader system of transboundary river management, including joint hydrological data, flood forecasting and climate adaptation, as rising climate uncertainty makes such cooperation more urgent.

Border management presents another difficult dimension. India remains concerned about illegal migration, smuggling and cross-border crime, while Bangladesh has repeatedly raised concerns about civilian deaths and the use of lethal force along the border. Neither side should dismiss these concerns as propaganda. A modern framework should protect sovereignty while reducing unnecessary violence, through greater use of non-lethal technologies, coordinated investigations and stronger action against organized criminal networks, with the goal of a border that is secure, humane and economically functional.

Security cooperation itself remains an important area of mutual interest, as both countries share concerns about terrorism, organised crime and instability across the wider Bay of Bengal region, and Bangladesh has demonstrated that it does not want its territory used against India's security interests. Yet this cooperation should not justify viewing every Bangladeshi policy choice through an Indian security lens. Bangladesh must retain the freedom to develop relations with China, Japan, the United States, ASEAN countries and other partners; a sovereign Bangladesh pursuing diversified partnerships is not inherently a threat to India. The same principle applies in reverse: Bangladesh should recognise India's legitimate security interests, while New Delhi should recognise that Dhaka's engagement with other powers is part of its sovereign foreign policy. Mutual reassurance, not pressure, is more likely to produce long-term stability.

The Rohingya crisis adds a further layer to this relationship. Bangladesh continues to host a very large displaced population from Myanmar, while India has its own security and migration concerns in the region. Neither country can resolve the crisis alone, and greater cooperation between them, alongside engagement with Myanmar and other regional actors, could contribute to a broader response.

Ultimately, the future of Dhaka-Delhi relations will depend not on how quickly the two sides return to the past, but on whether they can build something more sustainable. The old relationship was often described in terms of historical affinity and political friendship, which remain valuable but insufficient on their own; contemporary relations also need institutional predictability and measurable reciprocity. Equality does not mean Bangladesh and India have identical weight, since they clearly do not; it means differences in size do not eliminate the smaller country's right to pursue its interests. Mutual interest means cooperation should benefit both sides, and sovereignty means neither country should expect the other to organize its foreign policy around its preferences.

A new chapter is therefore possible, though it will require India to listen more carefully to Bangladesh's concerns about water, trade, borders and sovereignty, and it will require Bangladesh to recognise India's legitimate security and connectivity interests while ensuring its territory remains a source of regional stability. Both sides will need to resist nationalist rhetoric that turns every disagreement into a diplomatic confrontation. The relationship should also become less dependent on personalities and political parties, since governments change but geography does not: rivers continue to flow across borders, businesses continue to trade, and the Bay of Bengal continues to connect both countries to a wider regional economy.

Dhaka and Delhi do not need to agree on everything to sustain a strong relationship. Mature relationships are defined not by the absence of disagreements but by the ability to manage them without letting them undermine cooperation. The objective should be neither Indian dominance nor Bangladeshi distance, but a relationship in which both countries pursue their national interests while recognising that cooperation often serves those interests better than confrontation. The present moment should therefore not be seen merely as a period of tension; it can become a moment of recalibration. If Dhaka and Delhi can move from political expectations to institutional engagement, from dependency to interdependence, and from rhetoric to reciprocity, the relationship can emerge stronger and more durable — not a retreat from the relationship between the two countries, but its foundation.

(The writer is a political and international affairs analyst. Views expressed are his own)