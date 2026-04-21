Tilak needs to be positive against spinners, should step out and play his strokes: Pujara

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has called on Tilak Varma to adopt a more proactive approach against spinners, stressing that intent, rather than just shot selection, is key to succeeding in T20 cricket.

Tilak has been one of the standout performers for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, including a recent match-winning century. However, Pujara believes there is still room for growth, particularly in how the young left-hander tackles spin bowling in the middle overs.

"Tilak Varma needs to be a bit more positive against spinners. I am not saying he should just go for the big shots. When you play with intent and try to be positive, the spinner is forced to change his lengths. That puts pressure on him," Pujara said on JioStar.

Pujara explained that the focus should not be limited to boundary-hitting but rather on consistently disrupting a spinner’s rhythm.

Drawing from his own playing experience, the seasoned Test specialist highlighted the importance of understanding one’s strengths and applying them against spin.

"Tilak can step out of the crease and can use the sweep or reverse sweep. He has many options, but first he must understand his own strength. When I played, stepping out was my strength. If a bowler tried a short ball, I would play the cut or pull on the back foot."

With Tilak known for his strokeplay and adaptability, Pujara suggested that using footwork more assertively could help him dictate terms.

"I feel Tilak should also step out and play his strokes. That will put the spinner under pressure. His sweep shot is also good, so that is another option."

The former India batter also cautioned against a purely conservative approach, noting that merely rotating the strike can allow spinners to settle into a rhythm in the shortest format.

"But the key is to keep the spinner under pressure. If you only try to rotate the strike in T20s, the spinner gets on top and doesn't need to change his length."

As Tilak continues to evolve in the T20 format, Pujara’s insights underline the importance of controlled aggression and tactical awareness, especially against spin, which often plays a decisive role in the middle phase of matches.

--IANS

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