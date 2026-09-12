September 12, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff revisits his 'Baaghi' days practising kick boxing on the streets of Bangkok

Tiger Shroff revisits his 'Baaghi' days practising kick boxing on the streets of Bangkok

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff decided to take a trip down memory lane and treated the netizens to a throwback video from his 'Baaghi' days.

On Saturday, Tiger uploaded an old rehearsal clip where he was seen polishing his kickboxing skills on the streets of Bangkok.

He wrote the caption, "Just an indian kid kicking some ass on the streets of bangkok (The grinning face with sweat emoji) #bts #baaghi rehearsals. (sic)"

Tiger seemed to be rehearsing one of the action sequences from 'Baaghi' in the old video.

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote, "Tiger bhai, you call yourself a 'kid' but you are giving nightmares to all the stuntmen in Bangkok! What an absolute beast mode Bhai! @tigerjackieshroff."

"World youngest action hero," shared another netizen.

"Haha That's my hero", read the third comment.

The 'Baaghi' franchise is one of the most popular film series in Tiger's career, establishing him as one of the most bankable action heroes.

The primary movie, 'Baaghi' reached the audience back in 2016. Made under the direction of Sabbir Khan, the project also saw Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu as the lead cast.

This was the first time Tiger appeared on the screen as the rebellious martial artist Ronny.

In 2018, the maker released 'Baaghi 2', which was helmed by Ahmed Khan. Accompanying Tiger in the core cast this time were Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee.

'Baaghi 2' turned out to be the most commercially successful movie in the franchise, minting more than ₹250 crore.

This was followed by 'Baaghi 3' in 2020. Once again, Ahmed Khan directed the movie, which also marked the return of Sharaddha Kapoot to the franchise. Riteish Deshmukh also essayed a crucial role in the drama.

The latest instalment in the franchise, 'Baaghi 4', was released in 2025.

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, it saw Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

BRICS offers opportunities for AI, trade and financial integration: Experts

BRICS offers opportunities for AI, trade and financial integration: Experts

Differences should not become disputes: PM Modi and Xi Jinping welcome steady progress in India-China relations

Differences should not become disputes: PM Modi and Xi Jinping welcome steady progress in India-China relations

Amritsar Soormas storm into the final with a 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings in the inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Photo credit: PCA

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Amritsar Soormas storm into the final with a 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings

Robust participation in BRICS reflects confidence in India’s chairship: MEA

Robust participation in BRICS reflects confidence in India’s chairship: MEA

Armaan Malik reacts to netizens saying that he & Amaal are ungrateful to Salman Khan

Armaan Malik reacts to netizens saying that he & Amaal are ungrateful to Salman Khan

England close in on India in World Test Championship (WTC) standings after their win in Birmingham, Pakistan suffer more and slip down the standings. Photo credit:

England close in on India in WTC standings after Birmingham win, Pakistan suffer more

'Continuation of stuff happened before': Joe Root credits Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes after England hand Pakistan a 3-0 sweep in Test series in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

'Continuation of stuff happened before': Root credits McCullum, Stokes after 3-0 sweep

Together, we will usher in third golden decade of BRICS cooperation: Xi Jinping on China's chairship

Together, we will usher in third golden decade of BRICS cooperation: Xi Jinping on China's chairship

Gautam Gambhir has got a very aggressive mindset; I definitely know how his mind works, says Shreyas Iyer ahead of their first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Gambhir has got a very aggressive mindset; I definitely know how his mind works, says Iyer

Hansi Flick confirms squad rotations as Barcelona prepare to visit Levante in the La Liga on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

La Liga: Hansi Flick confirms squad rotations as Barcelona prepare to visit Levante