September 12, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

‘It means a lot to me’: Kobbie Mainoo excited for another Manchester derby

‘It means a lot to me’: Kobbie Mainoo excited for another Manchester derby

Manchester, Sep 12 (IANS) Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo said the Manchester derby has always been a special fixture for him, with the England international having faced Manchester City regularly since his days in the club’s academy.

United and City have traditionally been among the strongest teams at the youth level, making the derby an important fixture for Mainoo from a young age. The upcoming meeting will be the 199th between the two sides.

“It means a lot to me. I mean, coming up in the Academy, you play City twice a season, and it’s always the biggest game,” Mainoo told United Review.

“You know that being a fan, but where the coaches would bring it up, it’s always been a big rivalry for us, and so yeah, I’m really excited.”

Mainoo has already produced one of the biggest moments of his United career against City. He was named Player of the Match after scoring in United’s 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2024 FA Cup final at Wembley. The midfielder said scoring against City in a final made the occasion even more memorable.

“It was a great day. I mean, scoring in the derby any time is unbelievable, but in an FA Cup final, it’s just that much sweeter, and to go on and to win, yeah, it’s a day I’ll never forget. The moment you dream of, like at Wembley, against your rivals, to win a trophy. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

Mainoo also revealed that he has kept some of the memorabilia from that memorable day. “I’ve still got the bucket hat, still got some of the scarves from the game. Yeah, I’ll keep them forever!” he said.

United will enter Sunday’s derby looking to continue their strong home form under manager Michael Carrick. Mainoo believes the 2-0 win over City in January played an important role in building momentum for the season.

“It definitely got the ball rolling for us and was a big booster in building momentum, going to Arsenal after that and winning again,” he said.

Mainoo also praised Carrick, saying the former United midfielder’s experience has helped him develop.

“Anything that he tells you or any instruction that he gives you is gold, really. So it’s been good to learn under him and play for him. Any time you beat City, it’s positive, and it’s big for the season. Hopefully we come out winners,” he added.

--IANS

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