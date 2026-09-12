Kazakhstan President Tokayev arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

India is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from today, bringing together leaders of member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees. India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First."

"Extending warm welcome to the President of Kazakhstan and chair of Eurasian Economic Union, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He was received by MoS Sukanta Majumdar at the airport. India and Kazakhstan share a robust strategic partnership anchored in strong cultural and people-to-people ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

In January, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended greetings to PM Modi on India's Republic Day. He stressed that India, under PM Modi's leadership, continues its persistent path of robust economic development and social welfare.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s Republic Day. President Tokayev noted that under the Prime Minister’s wise leadership, India continues its persistent path of robust economic development and social welfare. He also emphasised India’s important role on the international stage," the Press Office of Kazakhstan President posted on X.

"President Tokayev wished Prime Minister Modi every success in his noble endeavours and extended his best wishes of prosperity and progress to the friendly people of India," he added.

--IANS

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