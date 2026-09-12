PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping hold talks in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday.

At the start of the meeting, PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Xi for China's support for India's BRICS chairship.

"I feel very happy in welcoming you. I thank you for your positive statement at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to you in India."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present at the meeting.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India is hosting two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from Saturday, bringing together leaders of member and partner countries, as well as outreach invitees.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi shared moments of warm camaraderie with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping as the three leaders were seen holding hands and exchanging smiles at Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi also warmly welcomed Xi Jinping and leaders of other BRICS members at the venue of the 18th BRICS Summit, with the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram forming the backdrop for the ceremony. PM Modi was seen briefly explaining the significance of the temple backdrop to President Xi Jinping during the event.

PM Modi and Xi had a brief interaction during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek. The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin in August 2025.

Earlier in the day, Xi arrived in New Delhi to attend the summit. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada received Xi at the airport.

"Warm welcome to President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS Jitin Prasada at the airport. We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative and multipolar world," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Xi's visit comes as India and China continue efforts to stabilise their bilateral relationship following the deadly Galwan clashes of 2020. India has repeatedly underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas as a key prerequisite for the continued development and progress of bilateral ties.

On Friday, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong spoke about the New Delhi meeting and indicated that China would work with India to implement the strategic guidance provided by the two leaders.

"This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan (Russia) and Tianjin (China). China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," the Chinese envoy posted on X.

--IANS

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