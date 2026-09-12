Table Top Exercise on response to Illicit activities in IOR concluded in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The three-day Table Top Exercise (TTX) conducted under the aegis of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) successfully culminated on Friday at Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam.

According to the Ministry of Defence, delegations and maritime security experts from CSC member states and observer nations engaged in intensive simulated operational scenarios for over 72 hours.

“The interactions focused on addressing complex, non-traditional security challenges, including maritime terrorism, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing,” said the ministry.

The exercise commenced on Wednesday with the opening address by Rear Admiral Manoj Jha, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command, focused on developing a ‘Coordinated Response to Illicit Maritime Activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)’.

The ministry said that the participants reviewed existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and streamlined information-sharing arrangements to enhance collective Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

“The exercise reaffirms the collective resolve of the Colombo Security Conclave nations to foster peace, stability and prosperity in the region and is aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions),” it highlighted.

Last November, the 7th National Security Advisor (NSA) level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) was held in New Delhi, where the member states reiterated their commitment to the vision and objectives of CSC, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

NSA Ajit Doval hosted his counterparts from member states, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Seychelles participated as an Observer State, while Malaysia attended as a Guest nation.

At the meeting, the first Secretary General, appointed by India, presented a comprehensive review to the CSC Member States on the decisions taken at the 6th NSA-level meeting in Mauritius on December 7-8, 2023, and activities undertaken since then under the five pillars of cooperation, namely Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation; Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

The CSC Member States also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation under identified pillars, including through training and capacity building.

–IANS

ksk/as