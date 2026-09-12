Pakistan protecting Hafiz Saeed, unlikely to cooperate with India: Nirmal Singh

Jammu, Sep 12 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Saturday reacted to the new non-bailable warrant issued against Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the recovery of remains and weapons linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in Doda, and fresh threats issued to Kashmiri Pandits.

Singh said India was pursuing legal action against Hafiz Saeed, but Pakistan was unlikely to cooperate in handing over the terrorist to India.

On the new non-bailable warrant against Saeed, Singh said India had completed the legal process from its side, but Pakistan would not cooperate in handing over the terrorist.

He alleged that Pakistan had provided protection to Hafiz Saeed and would not be able to cooperate with India's action against him.

He also said Pakistan had become increasingly isolated at the international level and was consequently under pressure.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, former Deputy CM Singh said India had targeted terrorist hideouts during the operation.

While Hafiz Saeed managed to survive, Indian security agencies continued to act against terror networks.

Issuing a warrant against Saeed was a good step, the former Deputy CM said, but its practical outcome would depend on Pakistan handing him over to India.

Given the prevailing circumstances, Singh said, the possibility appeared remote.

Reacting to the recovery of the remains of a terrorist linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and an M4 rifle equipped with night-vision capability in Doda, former Deputy CM Singh said there had been a decline in the recruitment of local youth into terrorist organisations in Kashmir in recent times.

As a result, Singh said, Pakistan was attempting to send trained terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

According to former Deputy CM Singh, Pakistan was trying to convey that terrorist activities had not been eliminated, but security forces were continuing to act against such elements.

He said that security agencies were conducting sustained operations against terrorists and their support networks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Searches were being carried out in forests and remote areas to locate terrorists hiding there.

He also referred to action against overground workers, saying security agencies were keeping a close watch on networks that provide support to terrorists.

Such operations, he said, demonstrated that security agencies continued to maintain control over the situation.

On fresh threat letters issued to Kashmiri Pandits, former Deputy CM Singh said security agencies were taking such incidents seriously and had increased vigilance following the threats.

He said such threats could be a sign of frustration among terrorists, while stressing the need to remain alert about the safety of Kashmiri Pandits.

He said the governments at the Centre as well as the Union Territory and security agencies were prepared to deal with potential threats.

He expressed confidence that with strengthened security arrangements, terrorists would find it difficult to carry out large-scale activities.

Nirmal Singh said the Doda operation and previous actions in Kashmir made it clear that security agencies were continuing their search for terrorists and dismantling their networks.

He added that the Union and Jammu and Kashmir governments was also preparing necessary measures to deal with specific threats issued against Kashmiri Pandits.

--IANS

brt/khz