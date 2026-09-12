BRICS Declaration condemns 2025 Pahlagam terror attack, calls for zero tolerance against terrorism

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last year, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured.

The BRICS leaders reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and the provision of safe havens, while calling for zero tolerance against terrorism.

“We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” read the joint declaration.

During the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years.

“We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,” the Declaration added.

According to the declaration, the leaders emphasised that the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism, and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law. Such efforts, they said, must be consistent with the Charter of the UN, in particular the purposes and principles thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, as applicable.

“We welcome the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper. We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation,” the declaration mentioned.

The leaders called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. They also stressed the need for concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

“We also emphasize the importance of countering extremism and radicalization especially among the younger generations, and further stress the need to enhance cooperation among the BRICS countries and their competent authorities, including through sharing of best practices,” the declaration noted.

Expressing serious concern about financing of terrorism, the leaders said, “ We recognize that these activities, including the illicit use of virtual assets and violations of domestic regulatory frameworks, may adversely affect economic stability, sustainable development and the integrity of the international financial system.”

They also raised alarm over the proliferation of organized scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds, which exploit digital technologies, payment systems and individuals in vulnerable situations.

--IANS

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