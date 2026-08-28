Tibetan diaspora need to shape narrative to keep Tibet relevant in international discourse: Report

Lhasa, Aug 28 (IANS) For over six decades, Tibetans in exile have ensured that the international community does not forget the people whose homeland has remained under occupation and community members living abroad have the responsibility to shape the narrative to keep Tibet relevant in international discourse, according to a report.

Tibetans have been living in various parts of the world, including Australia, India and Europe, and this dispersion is not a weakness but a strength, as it allows them access to parliaments, universities, media organisations, and civil society networks there, which Tibetans residing in Tibet cannot do freely. Tibetans living abroad, by holding protests, engaging with government and voicing their opinion against human rights abuses, ensure that Tibet remains relevant in international discourse, Khedroob Thondup, nephew of the 14th Dalai Lama, wrote in a report in The Tibet Express.

The Tibetan government-in-exile, organisations in New York and London, and student groups in universities around the world work as nodes in a network of resistance around the world. Their work makes Tibet a universal issue about human rights, cultural survival, and the dignity of oppressed people.

Tibetans living in exile carry stories of escape, resilience, and survival, and their stories resonate with people across the world. They are the storytellers of resistance and remind the people around the world that Tibet is not an abstraction but people, according to the report.

"The Tibetan diaspora embodies the paradox of exile: absence from the homeland, yet presence everywhere else. Their task is not only to remember Tibet but to make Tibet impossible to forget. Whether through political advocacy, cultural preservation, or moral storytelling, the diaspora must continue to act — because the survival of Tibetan identity depends on it. The choice is stark: fade into silence, or remain the heartbeat of a nation in exile. The diaspora must choose the latter, every single day," Thondup wrote in the report.

In July, Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen died after self-immolating outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. The tragic incident unfolded a day after China's new legislation, the "Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law", came into force.

This legislation has drawn widespread criticism from the global community, with UN experts warning that it risks “entrenching forced assimilation and encouraging transnational repression".

Moments before the incident, Rangzen livestreamed a message on his social media platform calling for Tibetan independence and unity. He later succumbed to his burn injuries at Bellevue Hospital in New York.

Tencho Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), expressed grief over the incident and urged the global community to address the worsening human rights situation in Tibet and hold the Chinese government accountable for its “policies of repression and forced assimilation."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lobga, also known as Lobga Rangzen, following his self-immolation at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday evening. Lobga was a tireless advocate for Tibet who devoted himself to peacefully raising awareness of the human rights crisis in Tibet, and he will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice and the Tibetan cause. Lobga’s passing is one day after the implementation of China’s new so-called Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law," Gyatso stated.

“In his final statement, which he posted on his Facebook account, Lobga warned that China’s policies threaten the very survival of Tibetan identity, language, and culture and called on all Tibetans to be united in their fight for the cause of the Tibetan struggle. While we mourn this tragic loss, it is imperative that the international community heed the message behind his profound despair by addressing the worsening human rights situation in Tibet and holding the Chinese government accountable for its policies of repression and forced assimilation,” she added.

--IANS

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