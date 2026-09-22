Twinkle Khanna shares why she was 'fine staying out of the limelight' in her thirties

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna has opened up about a phase in her life when she was comfortable staying away from the limelight.

The former actress recalled how she preferred to keep a low profile during her thirties. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle reflected on how her outlook has changed over the years and shared a candid glimpse of her journey from staying out of the public eye to embracing social occasions and letting her hair down.

Sharing her photos, the ‘Mela’ actress wrote, “Before the party and then somewhere in the middle of it:) In my thirties, I was fine staying out of the limelight. My bestie @anudewan5 pushed me to stop hiding, do covers and get out there.”

“These days she sometimes forces me to stay out late and let my hair loose, which if I am honest, is what I need since I want to go to bed at nine-thirty. Best friends push you to be your best self, to shine, or in my case, twinkle:) What has your bestie made you do?.” In the image, Twinkle Khanna is seen striking poses alongside her friends at the party.

The ‘Barsaat’ actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares candid glimpses of her life, along with her trademark wit and observations.

A few days ago, she shared another humorous take on fashion and body changes, writing, “I wrote a book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, but it turns out the sari is truly forgiving. It accepts the foibles of appetite, circumstance, hormones, age and time. Jeans, on the other hand, really know how to hold a grudge.”

On the professional front, after stepping away from acting, Twinkle Khanna went on to establish herself as a successful author. She made her literary debut in 2015 with the non-fiction book Mrs Funnybones, followed by The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories.

--IANS

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