Three killed in fresh Manipur clashes; tribal body calls 24-hour shutdown

Imphal, Oct 10 (IANS) Three people, including a woman, were killed in fresh clashes between armed groups in Manipur’s Kamjong and Ukhrul districts in the past 24 hours, while Kamjong police station was reportedly set on fire, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police have dismissed reports and video circulating on social media that the Kamjong police station was burnt.

The violence also spread to parts of Kangpokpi district, where a heavy exchange of fire between armed groups was reported. Several houses were reportedly torched in the clashes, raising fresh concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state.

A police official said that a 23-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were killed in Chassad village in Kuki-majority Kamjong district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community. The woman, identified as Domkhonei Touthang, a mother of five, sustained a gunshot wound near her neck on Friday night and died within minutes, the official said.

According to the official, her killing triggered an exchange of fire between armed Kuki and Naga groups, which continued into Saturday morning. The man, identified as Michael Ngamminlen Haokip, was killed in the ensuing clashes. Ten houses were also reportedly burnt during the violence.

In a separate incident in Ukhrul district, a 40-year-old man, identified as Sandeep Rai, was shot dead near Chepu Yaolen after suspected militants allegedly opened fire on his vehicle. Rai, who belonged to the Nepali community, died inside the car he was driving, the police official said.

A heavy exchange of fire between armed groups was also reported at Makui Ashang and Tapon along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district.

Following the violence in Chassad, the Kamjong district administration imposed prohibitory restrictions within a 400-metre radius of Chassad Police Gate Junction to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order. The District Magistrate issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting the assembly of five or more people, the carrying of firearms and other potentially dangerous objects, and movement within the restricted area.

Security personnel, magistrates on duty and personnel engaged in essential services have been exempted from the restrictions.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in a post on X, claimed that seven people had been killed in violent incidents across different parts of the state in a single day. He said suspected Myanmar-based militants had reportedly attacked Ningchou village in Kamjong district, while deadly violence had also been reported along Makui IT Road and in Chassad.

“Even a police station in Kamjong has reportedly been burnt down. Further, two Nagas from Makui Ashang village in Kangpokpi district have also been reported missing,” Singh said. He also referred to the killing of Sandeep Rai in an alleged ambush by Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) cadres at Yolen, near TM Kasom Litan in Ukhrul district, describing the incidents as evidence of violence spreading across communities.

“What is going on? How weak have we become that armed militants can kill people, burn down police stations and challenge the authority of the Indian state with such impunity?” he asked. Singh demanded the recovery of all illegally held weapons, decisive operations against armed militant groups and stronger security along the India-Myanmar border.

He urged both state and central security forces to act without further delay.

Meanwhile, Kuki organisations offered a different account of the incident in Chassad. According to these organisations, the violence erupted when a group of women protested against the alleged arrest and detention of village volunteers.

The Kuki Human Rights Forum (KHRF) claimed that Touthang was shot while participating in the protest and died on Friday night. Several Kuki organisations, including the KHRF, the Kuki Students’ Organisation and the Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, condemned her killing and demanded the strongest action against the security personnel allegedly responsible.

Separately, houses belonging to Tangkhul Naga villagers were reportedly set ablaze by unidentified persons during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Injuries on both sides were also reported, though official confirmation was awaited.

Amid the escalating tensions, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Kangpokpi district from 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In a statement, the CoTU cited reported attacks in Chassad in Kamjong district, Yaolen in Ukhrul district and along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district, warning that the incidents posed a serious threat to civilian lives and security.

The organisation said the possibility of further attacks in vulnerable areas required urgent precautionary measures to protect civilians and prevent further escalation.

More than 40 people have reportedly been killed and numerous houses torched since clashes between Kuki and Naga communities broke out in February this year. The violence has largely been concentrated in Ukhrul, Kamjong, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong and Noney districts, as well as parts of Senapati district.

--IANS

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