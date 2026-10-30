MP: Three killed in Sidhi road accident; child critically injured

Sidhi, Oct 30 (IANS) A severe head-on collision between a speeding bus and a car near Behda village under the Churhat police station area left three persons dead and a five-year-old girl critically injured on Friday.

According to the police officials, the car was en route from Sidhi towards Rampur Naikin while the bus was coming from the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided with great force near “Behda Turning” in Amarpur.

The impact was so intense that three occupants of the car died on the spot. A five-year-old girl travelling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Local people reached the spot soon after the accident; by then, three people had already died, and the young girl was crying in pain.

Local people immediately informed the police through the Dial 112 emergency service and also called for an ambulance. Police and medical teams arrived shortly afterwards.

Churhat Hospital doctors confirmed that three people lost their lives in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Anil Tiwari, Manorama Tiwari and Sudhir Tiwari. The injured girl identified herself as Moina alias Rani Tiwari. She is eight years old. Her condition is stated to be critical, and she has been shifted for further treatment.

Anil and Manorama were husband and wife, and Sudhir was Anil’s cousin. All the victims were residents of Dewri Kala under Ramanagar police station in Maihar district.

The family was travelling from Sidhi to Maihar when the accident took place. The accident triggered panic in the area, with the scene filled with cries and chaos.

Police have taken up an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the collision and whether any traffic violation contributed to the tragedy.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Residents expressed concern over road safety on the stretch, which has witnessed several accidents in the past.

Police have urged motorists to drive carefully, especially on sharp turns and busy inter-district routes.

--IANS

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