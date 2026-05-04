Three killed, 14 injured in Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan's Kunar: Taliban

Kabul, May 4 (IANS) Three people were killed and 14 others injured during Pakistan army's fresh strikes on Dangam district in Afghanistan's Kunar province, the Taliban regime said on Monday.

A Taliban district official said that two schools, a clinic and two mosques were destroyed in Pakistan's attack, Afghanistan International reported. However, the official have not revealed the exact timing of the attacks.

Taliban district governor in Dangam, Mohammad Omar Sadiq, stated that Pakistani army has lost its ability to attack directly and has started targetting civilian facilities. He added that 80 head of livestock were killed in the strikes. The official said that 12 schools have been destroyed since the start of Pakistan's attacks on Kunar province.

On April 28, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul over the recent attacks carried out by the Pakistani forces on civilian targets in various Afghan provinces.

Kabul also handed a protest letter to the Pakistani diplomat over Islamabad targetting public facilities along the Durand Line and the university in the centre of Kunar province.

The Ministry strongly condemned the violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the attacks against civilians.

It stated that the actions of Pakistani forces are a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, contrary to international principles, and a provocative act.

“The Islamic Emirate categorically rejects allegations that the recent escalation started by the Afghan side, and underscores the imperative that the root causes of the situation must be investigated with due diligence,” the Afghan ministry said.

Calling on the Pakistani side to refrain from such actions, Afghanistan reiterated that it reserves a legitimate right to defend its soil and people. It also reminded Pakistan that the continuation of such "irresponsible actions" will have "undesirable consequences".

Last week, at least seven people were killed and 75 injured after Pakistani strikes hit parts of Afghanistan's Kunar province, including the provincial capital, Asadabad and Sarkano district, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Local sources said that the strikes hit several places, including residential areas and Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University, where mortar rounds targetted the campus, causing damage and panic among students and employees. Authorities said at least 30 students and staff were injured in the strike on the university, Khaama Press reported.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated over the past few months, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties. The two nations have accused each other of contributing to instability, while diplomatic and local mediation efforts have remained futile to stop further escalation.

–IANS

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