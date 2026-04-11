Three civilians killed, five allegedly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, April 11 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, leading human rights organisations brought to light the extrajudicial killing of three civilians and the enforced disappearance of five others at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that the dead bodies of 17-year-old student Sadiq Noor and 40-year-old driver Muslim Dad were discovered in the Turbat region of Kech district on Friday, nearly seven months after they were allegedly forcibly disappeared.

According to the BYC, both Sadiq and Dad were forcibly disappeared on September 7, 2025, from their respective residences in the Absar area of Turbat by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps and Military Intelligence.

Condemning the extrajudicial killing, the rights body said, “This is not an isolated case. This is not a mistake. This is a pattern, a system where lives are taken without accountability, where silence is imposed, and where justice is deliberately denied.”

The BYC further revealed that the bullet-riddled body of 19-year-old student Qamber Baloch was dumped on April 8 in Turbat, bearing visible signs of brutal torture. Qamber was forcibly disappeared on October 7, 2025, from his residence.

Expressing concern over the “ongoing brutality”, the rights body said, “Enforced disappearances, torture, and killing of Baloch youth without any trial or any charges – this is a direct violation of human rights and the Constitution of Pakistan. No court, no justice, only silence and fear.”

The BYC called upon international human rights organisations to take urgent action, warning that the situation in Balochistan is worsening with extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances on the rise.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) stated that five Baloch civilians were subjected to enforced disappearance at the hands of Pakistani forces.

The rights body stated that 20-year-old Najeeb Ashraf and 30-year-old Allah Bakhsh, a labourer, were forcibly disappeared on April 8 from the Surab region of Balochistan, leaving their families in “prolonged anguish and uncertainty”.

Additionally, on the same day, three Baloch civilians, including a woman, were taken by Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department during a coordinated late-night operation in Karachi.

The victims are identified as 18-year-old student Salman, 16-year-old student Shahzad, and 24-year-old teacher Shakeela.

Criticising the incident, the BVJ said, “No FIR has been registered. They have not been produced before any court. Families have been denied information regarding their whereabouts. Immediate disclosure and safe release are required.”

--IANS

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