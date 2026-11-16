SC suspends sentence, grants bail to two convicts in Bilkis Bano gang-rape case

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court has suspended the sentence and granted bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, linked to the 2002 post-Godhra riots, while hearing their appeals challenging the Bombay High Court verdict that had upheld their conviction and life imprisonment.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale granted relief to Bipinchandra Kanaiyalal Joshi alias Lala Doctor and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, observing that they had remained incarcerated for more than 17 years and that one of the appellants was severely handicapped.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the apex court ordered.

The Supreme Court suspended their sentences and directed that they be released on bail on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court.

The Justice Sundresh-led Bench also granted leave in the appeals and directed that the matters be listed for hearing in their due course.

Appearing for the appellants, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted that the convicts had spent more than 17 years in prison. He also highlighted that one of them had not been named in the FIR and was implicated nearly three years after the incident.

The senior counsel further submitted that one of the appellants was severely handicapped.

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Raja Thakre, appearing for the Gujarat government, vehemently opposed the submissions, contending that both the trial court and the High Court had considered the relevant material on record, particularly in view of the seriousness of the offences.

The case pertains to the communal violence that broke out in Gujarat following the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002.

Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang-raped, while several members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed.

The appellants were convicted under Sections 143, 147, 302 read with Section 149, and Sections 376(2)(e) and 376(2)(g) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On May 4, 2017, the Bombay High Court upheld the conviction and life sentences awarded by the trial court.

In January 2024, the Supreme Court set aside the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the case, holding that the state government lacked jurisdiction to pass the remission orders.

It had directed the convicts to surrender before the jail authorities.

Earlier, the Supreme Court transferred the trial from Gujarat to Mumbai in 2004 to ensure a fair trial. In 2008, a Special CBI court in Mumbai had convicted 11 accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment for offences including gang-rape and murder.

--IANS

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