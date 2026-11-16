Pakistan: People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa struggle after suspension of natural gas to households

Islamabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Women are struggling to cook food for their families in Mansehra in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the natural gas supply has been suspended to households in the city and its suburbs, local media reported on Monday.

A resident, Mohammad Saddaqat, was quoted by leading Pakistani daily Dawn as saying that their lives have been affected badly after the suspension of natural gas to households.

According to the newspaper, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started gas loadshedding for the past couple of days, with supplies to households being suspended four to five times every day.

"We are surprised to experience a situation where the government has been observing natural gas loadshedding without any solid reason, adversely affecting routine life," said Saddaqat.

He stressed that Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif should take notice of the situation and question why people were suffering due to the suspension of natural gas. He said that the supply of gas has been suspended despite residents using natural gas only for cooking, as its price has increased to a record high, Dawn reported.

Another resident, Mohammad Shaukat, said his children went to school without having breakfast as gas supply remained suspended during peak cooking hours.

In October, residents in Pakistan's twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have been compelled to use alternative fuels for cooking due to the high prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and the availability of natural gas for only six hours.

The majority of people have started using wood and coal for cooking as the prices of LPG cylinders rose to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 600 per kilogram against PKR 279 per kg fixed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). However, the district administration and OGRA have not been able to ensure that people get LPG at the fixed prices, the Pakistani daily reported.

Meanwhile, domestic and commercial consumers have not been receiving LPG cylinders from Sui Natural Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) during the past two months, and private companies are selling the cylinders at increased prices to earn more profit.

The price of an 11 kg gas cylinder has increased to PKR 6,500, while commercial cylinders are being sold at over PKR 25,000.

Many families have no means to cook due to the prolonged and unannounced suspension of the piped natural gas supply, along with the increase in the price of LPG.

Another resident said that the low pressure of natural gas had affected the daily routine of people, and SNGPL has not been able to resolve the issue.

Another resident said that they have been facing a shortage of gas since the start of the cold weather, and they have been forced to buy an LPG cylinder as they receive gas for just six hours.

Another resident, Abdul Rasheed, said that they have been facing a shortage of gas for the past month and that residents have complained about the issue to the relevant department several times; however, the issue has not been resolved by the authorities.

--IANS

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