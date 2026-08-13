'This club means so much to me': Doku commits future to Man City until 2031

Manchester, Aug 13 (IANS) Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has signed a new five-year contract with the club, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031.

The 24-year-old Belgium international joined City from Stade Rennais in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the Premier League's most exciting wide players.

Doku has made 131 appearances for City, scoring 22 goals, while also showcasing his versatility by operating on both flanks and in more central positions.

"I have loved my time at City so far, so to have the opportunity to stay for longer is a fantastic feeling. This club means so much to me. I have developed as both a player and a person. I feel settled here, and I know I am improving every day because of the work the staff here do," Doku said after signing the new deal.

"With Enzo here now, I am really excited about the new season. His style of football is the kind we love, so that's exciting for the players. The City fans are also a huge reason I have signed this new contract. I feel their love and support, and it means the world to me. I want to focus on bringing them the success they deserve," he added.

Doku has helped Manchester City win five major trophies since his arrival, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield.

He enjoyed his best season yet in 2025/26, making 47 appearances and contributing eight goals and 14 assists as City won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

His performances included a decisive contribution in the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, where he scored the equaliser and assisted Nico's late winner in City's 2-1 victory.

Doku also made an immediate impact during his debut season, registering six goals and 11 assists in more than 40 appearances as City secured a fourth successive Premier League title.

Doku has also become an important player for Belgium, earning 48 international caps. He helped his country reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With his new contract secured, Doku will now continue his development at City under newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca.

--IANS

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