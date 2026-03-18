'Things will be different for Virat this season,' says Pathan ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the things will be different and more challenging for Indian stalwart Virat Kohli in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain is playing only ODI format and will play his first IPL after taking retirement from the tests last year.

Pathan also added that despite Virat's great performance in the ODIs, even after the break, the same will not happen in the T20, as it will pose a different challenge for the charismatic batter.

"This time, things will be a little different for Kohli. For the first time, he will play the IPL having completely retired from Test cricket. He is playing only one format. It is not easy for anyone. But he has scored, and his performance has been brilliant. Even when he comes after a break, it has not been difficult for him in one-day cricket," Pathan said on his YouTube channel

"In T20S, when you play the aggressor and come in not having played a lot, it will be challenging. But he has faced many challenges before as well. I am very excited to see how he will go forward this season," he added.

Pathan also said that Virat's approach of hitting from the onset with a high strike rate throughout the innings proved to be a big reason behind RCB's title win in 2025.

"Virat Kohli and RCB is an identity that goes together. He started with RCB and is still playing for them. He has delivered brilliant performances. It was also a golden period in his career when he captained the team; there were a lot of brilliant performances. When they won last season, his strike rate also went up. He did not play anchor but took the role of an aggressor. It was a very big factor. They will expect even this time that he keeps up the same form," he noted.

Meanwhile, Virat has joined the team ahead of the IPL 2026. He played a pivotal role in RCB's title-winning campaign last season, scoring 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71 and a stunning average of 54.75, including eight fifties. The veteran batter would look to continue the form when for the franchise as they will march towards defending the title for the first time.

--IANS

sds/