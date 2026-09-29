‘There’s a strong camaraderie between the two of us’: Rohit Sharma on bond with Virat Kohli

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Former India captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on his enduring camaraderie with Virat Kohli, saying the two senior batters continue to share a strong mutual understanding and regularly exchange views on their game despite spending less time together away from cricket.

Rohit and Kohli have been central figures in Indian cricket for nearly two decades, with the former making his international debut in 2007 and the latter following a year later. Their long association has now extended beyond their respective leadership tenures, with both continuing to contribute to the Indian team.

“I think we were together. This started, I think, when we were playing in Australia, or right after Australia when we came to India. That’s when this started, and whenever this plays on TV, we look at each other and laugh. Which is good, it’s fun. People want masala, so there you go, there is some masala. Both of us, we’ve almost started playing at the same time. I made my debut in 2007, he made his debut in 2008. And since then, we’ve been trying to give our best for the team. So yeah, there’s a strong camaraderie between the two of us, and we understand what it requires to be at a certain level when you’re playing at this level,” Rohit said while speaking to JioStar ahead of India's second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday.

Rohit said the differences in their individual methods have never come in the way of their shared objective with India. He also backed Kohli to continue approaching the game with the same intensity that has characterised his career.

“Methods are different, obviously, but that’s how it should be, every individual is different. For what he has done for the team, for this team, there is no question, there is no asking what has he done. It’s there for everyone to see it. And what he is going to do from here on now, I don’t think anything has changed. He’ll be the same Kohli that we know of: wants to come, prepare well, go get the runs, win games for Team India. Yeah, that’s what I see with him. When he was captain, pretty much the same. When I was captain, pretty much the same. And I don’t see any reason why anything needs to change,” he added.

The respect between the two has also extended to conversations about their batting, with Rohit revealing that they continue to offer each other feedback when they notice something that could improve their respective games.

“Appreciation, appreciation if something good has happened, it has always been there from both sides. I appreciate what he has done, you know, when he took over as a captain with the Test team, especially. It was brilliant, what he did with that team. And, at the same time, there has been a lot of discussion about how both of us as individuals can improve our own game. So, sometimes if something is happening with my batting, he comes and mentions it, sometimes I mention it. So that conversation always keeps going, so it’s not different,” the former India and Mumbai Indians captain said.

With both now spending more time away from the relentless international schedule, their meetings have become less frequent, but Rohit said the relationship remains unchanged.

“Although yes, now we meet very rarely because his house is quite far from mine. And every month, or every month and a half, an ODI series happens, so because of that it’s less. Otherwise, until a year ago, every 5-7 days we were on tour, so we didn’t get much time at home. Now both of us are spending more time at home, which is always nice,” Rohit stated.

Watch Rohit Sharma’s exclusive interview on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network on 30th September and the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup schedule announcement on October 1, on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

--IANS

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