Nepal PM thanks India for support during recent disasters

Kathmandu, Sep 29 (IANS) Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Tuesday expressed special gratitude to India for its support following the recent deadly floods, landslides and other disasters, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat said.

Shah conveyed his thanks during a farewell meeting with Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, who visited the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar as he prepares to return to India after completing his tenure.

India has been among the countries at the forefront of rescue and relief efforts in Nepal following the August 26 devastating floods in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, sending several tonnes of relief materials, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, on multiple occasions.

Besides relief materials, India also sent a technical team equipped with search-and-rescue equipment to assist in tunnel operations, as well as a team of forensic experts to conduct DNA analysis of the victims.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24, Shah had also expressed gratitude to countries that supported Nepal following the disasters, particularly India and China.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Shah reaffirmed his gratitude to India for its support, according to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

Devastating floods in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers following an avalanche near the Nepal-China border have left at least 1,453 people confirmed dead, while 5,285 remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The floods caused colossal damage and losses estimated at $2.69 billion, according to the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) report.

During the meeting, Shah said relations between Nepal and India have always remained cordial and close.

Shah congratulated Srivastava on completing his tenure as Ambassador and extended his best wishes for his future endeavours.

Srivastava said several development projects between Nepal and India had been completed during his tenure. He also thanked the Nepal government and the Nepali people for their support and cooperation during his stay in Nepal.

Srivastava assumed charge as India’s Ambassador to Nepal on June 25, 2022. Before taking up his assignment in Nepal, he headed the East Asia Division of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, which handles India’s relations with China, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and North Korea, according to the Indian Embassy website.

--IANS

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