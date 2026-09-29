INS Ranvijay makes port call at Oman's Salalah

Muscat, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian Navy's frontline destroyer INS Ranvijay made a port call at Oman's Salalah as part of an ongoing deployment, underscoring enduring friendship and maritime ties between India and Oman.

During the port call, professional engagements were witnessed between INS Ranvijay and Oman's RNOV Sadh and a PASSEX exercise between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman was conducted off Salalah.

"INS Ranvijay, a frontline destroyer of the Indian Navy, called at Salalah as part of her ongoing deployment. The CO of INS Ranvijay called on the Southern Naval Area RNO Commander," the Indian Navy stated on X.

"The port call witnessed professional engagements between RNOVSadh and INS Ranvijay. An IN-RNO PASSEX was also conducted off Salalah. The engagements underscored enduring India-Oman friendship and maritime ties," it added.

Earlier this month, a high-level delegation from India's National Defence College (NDC) concluded its visit to Oman as part of their Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour.

Headed by Air Vice Marshal Manish Vasantkumar Patel, Senior Directing Staff (Air) at NDC India, the delegation interacted with a wide spectrum of authorities and institutions in Muscat.

On September 3, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated that the NDC delegation's visit to Oman marked an important high-level interaction between the two nations.

During its visit, the delegation also visited Majlis A'Dawla and Majlis A'Shura, and interacted with the members of the Oman Council.

“The delegation also interacted with Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces, wherein views on mutual security interests within the purview of larger India-Oman bilateral defence cooperation were exchanged,” the Indian Embassy mentioned.

The delegation also interacted with the Commandant, Rear Admiral Ali Abdullah Al Shidi of the NDC, Oman and discussed issues of bilateral importance, including training and academic collaboration.

According to the Embassy, other engagements included ‘fruitful’ exchanges with the Diplomatic Academy of Oman and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

“The visit marked an important high-level interaction between the brotherly nations of India and Oman, and fostered their shared and enduring commitment to peace, prosperity and regional stability,” the Indian Embassy in Oman said in the statement.

The delegation also visited the Shabab Oman II ship and was briefed about the ship, its civilisational, cultural, and diplomatic roles, and its international participation.

--IANS

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