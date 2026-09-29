Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calls Shehzad Poonawalla ‘manchild’, he backfires with ‘gold digger' remark

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad Poonawalla found themselves at the centre of a heated exchange in Rise and Fall Season 2.

The latest promo of the reality show began with Priyanka in conversation with Raj when she teased him about the term “manchild”, referring to Shehzad who was seen sitting right besides.

She said , “Manchild suna hai, suna nahi hai dekha nahi hai- Batau?” (Have you heard of manchild? If you haven't heard of it or seen one, shall I tell you?)

Shehzad, who overhears the conversation, quickly steps in with his own taunt, saying, “Gold dogger suna hai, gold dogger toh bahot hi common hai.” (Have you heard of gold diggers? Gold diggers are very common.)

Shehzad then is seen laughing and walking away, but his remark clearly did not go down well with Priyanka. The following morning, she is seen expressing her anger over being called a “gold digger” and tells the other contestants.

“Yeh yaha se bhi peeth kar jaayega mujhe kal gold digger bolta hai, ek min le liye nahi so paayi mein iss leech jaisi insaan ki wajah se. Mere parivaar ko paalne wali mein hu,” she said. (He called me a gold digger yesterday. I couldn't sleep even for a minute because of this leech-like person. I am the one who takes care of my family.)

As Priyanka continued to voice her frustration, Shehzad appeared unimpressed by the morning confrontation and simply said, “Subah subah drama shuru.” (The drama has started early in the morning)

Priyanka then is seen making it clear that she does not intend to let the matter go, and said, “Tamasha yaha khaalega aur taaliyan utni hi zor se bahar bajegi.” (He will create the spectacle here, and the applause outside will be equally loud)

With the exchange escalating, Shehzad eventually appeared to distance himself from the argument and said, “I don't want to get into this shit boss that people say all kinds of rubbish stuff, no I am done yaar.”

The latest clash comes just days after Rise and Fall Season 2 premiered, with Shehzad already becoming involved in multiple confrontations inside the show.

Before his face-off with Priyanka, he had also been at the centre of a heated exchange with actress Swara Bhasker.

Shehzad was also involved in another major controversy inside the show when contestant Siwet Tomar reportedly got physical with him during an argument.

According to reports, Siwet allegedly attacked Shehzad from behind and has been ousted from the show. Shehzad was reported to have not been physically involved in the altercation.

Talking about Rise and Fall Season 2, the show is hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and features 15 contestants competing in the show's Rulers-versus-Workers format. The season premiered on September 26, 2026.

The confirmed contestant line-up includes Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Sara Gurpal, Swara Bhasker, Niharika Tiwari, Siwet Tomar, Tej Pratap Yadav, Kaira Anu, Shehzad Poonawalla, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakova, Manish Kashyap, Kajal Raghwani and Anish Bhagat.

–IANS

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