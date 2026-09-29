September 29, 2026 3:54 PM हिंदी

Neelam shares a loved-up throwback with Samir Soni, shares glimpse of family time with daughter Ahana

Neelam shares a loved-up throwback with Samir, shares glimpse of family time with daughter Ahana

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress-turned-jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni had a special birthday wish for husband and actor Samir Soni.

The actress took to her social media account on Tuesday to share a throwback picture with Samir, accompanied by a playful birthday note.

In the picture, Neelam and Samir can be seen posing together with Samir dressed in a crisp white shirt and beige trousers, while Neelam looking elegant in a yellow draped dress.

Sharing the picture, Neelam wrote, “Happy Birthday honey... i know you hate birthdays, but i had to post . Love you @samirsoni123”

The post also includes a glimpse of the couple spending time with their daughter, Ahana, at what appears to be a family outing.

For the uninitiated, Neelam and Samir tied the knot in January 2011 after being in a relationship for many years. Both had previously been married, and in recent conversations, the couple has spoken about how their past experiences made them cautious about entering another relationship.

In 2013, the couple adopted a daughter, Ahana. At the time, Neelam had spoken about how adoption had been on their minds for some time and that they had wanted a daughter. She recalled that when they first met Ahana, her smile immediately won them over.

On the professional front, Neelam made her acting debut with Ramesh Behl's Jawaani in 1984 after she was spotted during a family holiday in Mumbai.

She subsequently became a popular face in Hindi cinema through the 1980s and 1990s, and worked in films such as Ilzaam, Love 86, Khudgarz, Hatya, Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Taaqatwar, Agneepath and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. She was particularly known for her frequent collaborations with Govinda.

Neelam stepped away from films around 2001 and turned her focus towards jewellery designing. She returned to the entertainment space years later with Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she appeared alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh.

Samir, meanwhile, has built a career across modelling, television, films and theatre. He began his television career with Samandar and went on to appear in shows including A Mouthful of Sky, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Saaksshi. His film credits include China Gate, Baghban, Basti and Kahan Ho Tum. He later played the lead in the television drama Parichay - Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, for which he won acting honours.

He also participated in Bigg Boss 4 and then appeared in projects across film and streaming.

–IANS

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